Novig Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Bonus for UFC 327, The Masters

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players can sign up with Novig promo code WTOP and unlock $100 in bonuses. Anyone who takes advantage of this promo will qualify for a 10% trading discount up to $100 along with 1,000 in Novig Coins and five Novig cash. Click here to get in on the action.

There is no shortage of options for sports fans on Novig this weekend. Set up a new account and start making predictions on the UFC, The Masters or any other available market. Let’s take a closer look at the details of this offer.

Novig Promo Code WTOP for UFC 327 and The Masters

Before following the upcoming action for UFC 327 or The Masters, make sure you are geared up with the latest welcome bonus. Whether you are analyzing fighter form or evaluating course history on the golf greens, this promotion sets you up for success as you navigate the prediction markets.

Review the details below for a quick breakdown of the current offer available for new traders:

Novig Promo Code WTOP New Novig User Offer 1,000 Novig Coins, 5 Novig Cash and 10% Discount Up to $100 Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On April 11, 2026

New Novig users have a unique opportunity to capitalize on the upcoming events across combat sports and professional golf. By signing up and opting into the promotion, eligible new customers receive a welcome package that includes 1,000 Novig Coins and 5 Novig Cash, alongside a 10% discount on their first purchase up to $100. This introductory offer provides a highly discounted entry for fans looking to make their first trade.

Alongside the discount and Novig Cash, this offer importantly comes with Novig Coins. These coins serve as a virtual currency used exclusively in the platform’s free mode. This feature allows new users to explore the market and test out trading strategies on UFC 327 bouts or The Masters leaderboard entirely risk-free. Please note that this specific promotional package is only eligible for new Novig users.

How to Use Your Novig Promo on Upcoming Markets

If you are looking to put your promo to work, reviewing the available markets is the best place to start. The prediction market format offers actionable value for both major upcoming events.

UFC 327 Trades Combat sports markets often feature dynamic shifts in probability. One punch or kick can completely change a fight By utilizing the prediction market format, users can trade on match outcomes based on fighter form, training camp reports, and stylistic matchups. Engaging with the UFC 327 markets allows traders to capitalize on these shifts, taking full advantage of the 10% discount on their initial order to maximize early value.

The Masters Tournament Golf markets require evaluating long-term consistency, weather conditions, and course history. The Masters provides a deep field with numerous variables, making it an ideal environment for prediction market trading. Rory McIlroy is way out front as he looks to win The Masters for the second straight year.

Redeeming Novig Promo Code WTOP

Ready to get in on the action for UFC 327 and The Masters? Claiming your promotional offer is a straightforward process. Follow these steps to get started: