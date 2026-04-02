Novig Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Bonus for Thunder-Lakers, NBA Predictions

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New customers can utilize Novig promo code WTOP to take advantage of a valuable welcome offer ahead of the next NBA game. Sign up to qualify for a 10% discount up to $100 on your first purchase. Click here to start signing up.

By signing up, new users can also get 1,000 Novig Coins and five Novig Cash. Whether you are analyzing the Lakers and Thunder matchup or evaluating other games on the schedule, this promotion adds direct value to your market entry. Go all in on the NBA, NCAA Tournament, MLB, NHL or any other sport.

Novig Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $100 NBA Discount.

Novig Promo Code WTOP New Novig User Offer 1,000 Novig Coins, 5 Novig Cash and 10% Discount Up to $100 Bonus Last Verified On April 2, 2026

Before the Los Angeles Lakers and the Oklahoma City Thunder begin their Western Conference clash, eligible new players can secure this premium welcome package. Signing up with the latest Novig promo code ensures your account is immediately loaded with virtual currency. Plus, you receive a discounted first purchase up to $100 to use on this specific matchup or any other game on the NBA schedule.

This unique two-part offer provides an optimal entry point into the prediction market. While the 10% discount gives you instant financial value on your initial order, the 1,000 Novig Coins function as a dedicated virtual currency designed entirely for Novig’s free mode. This structure allows new Novig users to test their NBA knowledge and explore various markets completely risk-free during the action.

How to Use Your Novig NBA Promo

Matchup Point Spread Market Total Points Market Minnesota Timberwolves @ Detroit Pistons DET -3.5 / MIN +3.5 224.5 Los Angeles Lakers @ Oklahoma City Thunder OKC -9.5 / LAL +9.5 229.5 Cleveland Cavaliers @ Golden State Warriors CLE -10.5 / GSW +10.5 227.5 San Antonio Spurs @ LA Clippers SAS -4.5 / LAC +4.5 230.5

When deciding how to use your promo, current trends and player performances highlight several compelling market opportunities across the schedule:

San Antonio Spurs (+4.5) Market San Antonio thrives without rest. The Spurs have outperformed expectations in the second half of back-to-back schedules, succeeding against the spread in five of their last six opportunities in this spot. Furthermore, the final score has exceeded the projected total in each of their last five games under these exact scheduling conditions, making the Over 230.5 market an intriguing correlated position.

Los Angeles Lakers (+9.5) Market The Lakers have successfully covered the spread in nine of their last 12 games following a victory. Austin Reaves provides high-level secondary production, pouring in 23.4 points and 5.6 assists per contest.

Golden State Warriors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (Over 227.5) Evaluating the total points market in Golden State offers a clear trend. The final combined score has surpassed the projected total in 14 of the Warriors’ last 17 home games.

Minnesota Timberwolves @ Detroit Pistons (Under 224.5) For those analyzing this cross-conference battle, note that the total points have stayed under the projection in each of the last four Timberwolves road games against opponents with winning records. Even with Anthony Edwards torching the nets for 29.3 points per game on 40.4% three-point shooting, Minnesota tends to grind out lower-scoring affairs in tough road environments.

Getting Started With Novig Promo Code WTOP

Claiming your Novig welcome offer is a straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to unlock your discount and virtual currency before the Los Angeles Lakers and Oklahoma City Thunder matchup begins:

Register Your Account: Create a new account by entering your standard personal information and submitting valid proof of identification. Enter the Promo Code: Ensure you use promo code WTOP during the registration process to lock in your offer. Fund Your Account: Make your first-time deposit to prepare for the NBA schedule. Place Your Order: Execute an order on any available NBA market and receive a 10% discount, saving you as much as $100.

As an added benefit, this introductory offer automatically equips your account with Novig coins. This virtual currency allows you to explore the platform and participate in Novig’s completely free mode without utilizing real capital.