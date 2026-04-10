Novig Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Bonus for The Masters, NBA Predictions

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New customers can take advantage of an exclusive welcome offer ahead of the next NBA game by utilizing Novig promo code WTOP. Registering automatically unlocks 1,000 Novig Coins, 5 Novig Cash and 10% off your first purchase $100. Click here to start signing up.

Those who sign up with this welcome offer will be able to receive a 10% discount, which can be used on any NBA play, or any other sport like The Masters. This initial order will be up to $100 off the original price, along with 1,000 Novig Coins and 5 Novig Cash, and the promotion can easily be used for the upcoming matchups as well as any NBA game on Novig.

Novig Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $100 Bonus

If you are gearing up for the highly anticipated Western Conference showdown between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets, there is no better time to secure your welcome bonus. Getting started on the platform is straightforward, and this exclusive offer allows you to maximize your initial trades.

Here is a quick breakdown of what you need to know about the current sign-up promotion before the action tips off in Denver:

Novig Promo Code WTOP New Novig User Offer 1,000 Novig Coins, 5 Novig Cash and 10% Discount Up to $100 Bonus Last Verified On April 10, 2026

For those looking to get involved in the matchup between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Denver Nuggets, the latest Novig promo code delivers immediate value. Available exclusively to new Novig users, this sign-up offer instantly grants 1,000 Novig Coins, 5 Novig Cash and the 10% discount. Whether you are backing the Nuggets or trading on the Thunder, this discount allows you to maximize the potential of your very first transaction on the platform.

Beyond the initial purchase discount of up to $100, the inclusion of Novig Coins provides a unique, risk-free way to experience the app. Novig Coins operate as a virtual currency that can be used specifically in the platform’s free mode. This means first-time players can test out different prediction markets and get a feel for Novig’s trading mechanics before fully committing, making it the perfect starting point ahead of the action in Denver.

Friday Night NBA Matchups

With four matchups on the board, here is a look at the consensus spread and total markets for the upcoming NBA slate:

Matchup Spread Market Total Market (O/U) Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Atlanta Hawks ATL -8.5 / CLE +8.5 233.5 Toronto Raptors vs. New York Knicks NYK -6.5 / TOR +6.5 219.5 Dallas Mavericks vs. San Antonio Spurs SAS -17.5 / DAL +17.5 235.5 Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Denver Nuggets DEN -11.5 / OKC +11.5 231.5

Oklahoma City Thunder (+11.5) vs. Denver Nuggets While the Nuggets have won their last seven home games following a victory, laying 11.5 points is a steep price against Oklahoma City. The Thunder are a highly profitable 5-1 against the spread (ATS) as an underdog over their last six games. Additionally, if you prefer trading totals, the Over has hit in each of the last five meetings between Denver and Oklahoma City.

San Antonio Spurs (-17.5) vs. Dallas Mavericks San Antonio is laying a massive number, but they draw a Dallas team that is just 2-10 straight up over its last 12 games. The Spurs have thoroughly dominated this matchup recently, boasting a perfect 4-0 ATS record against the Mavericks over their last four contests.

Under 219.5: Toronto Raptors vs. New York Knicks If you are eyeing the totals market in New York, the Under is a compelling play. Recent history heavily favors a defensive battle, as the Over has failed to hit in each of the last four games between the Knicks and Raptors.

How to Activate Novig Promo Code WTOP

Ready to get in on the action for the matchup between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets? Setting up your account before tip-off is simple. Follow these steps to claim your promotion:

Register Your Account: Create your new account by entering your standard personal information. Verify Your Identity: Provide valid proof of identification to secure and authenticate your profile. Enter the Promo Code: Be sure to use promo code WTOP during registration to unlock your exclusive benefits. Fund Your Account: Make a qualifying first-time deposit into your Novig wallet. Place Your Order: Place an order on the platform and automatically receive a 10% discount, which can be worth as much as $100.

As an added bonus, this signup offer also comes with a balance of Novig Coins. This virtual currency allows you to explore the platform and play in Novig’s free mode without using your real deposited funds.