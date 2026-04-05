Novig Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Bonus for Rockets-Warriors, Any NBA, MLB Predictions

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Sign up with the Novig promo code WTOP to secure a generous welcome bonus for all your MLB and NBA predictions Sunday, including Rockets vs. Warriors. There are a ton of games to get into, and Novig is your place to go to get started to get in on the action.







Create a new account to receive a 10% discount across any NBA or MLB play today. This initial order will be up to $100 off the original price, along with 1,000 Novig Coins and 5 Novig Cash.

Novig Promo Code WTOP for NBA, MLB Predictions

Whether you are looking to back the Houston Rockets on the road or roll with the Golden State Warriors at home, this exclusive welcome offer sets you up with everything you need. Here is a quick breakdown of the bonus details when you sign up using our Novig promo code:

Novig Promo Code WTOP New Novig User Offer 1,000 Novig Coins, 5 Novig Cash and 10% Discount Up to $100 Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Date Last Verified April 5th, 2026

For those looking to find market inefficiencies in the upcoming Houston Rockets and Golden State Warriors showdown, the latest Novig promo code unlocks a highly valuable welcome package. Available strictly to new Novig users, successfully registering an account automatically grants you an immediate bonus of 1,000 Novig Coins and 5 Novig Cash. On top of that, new players receive a 10% discount on their first purchase, saving you up to $100 when you place your initial order on tonight’s highly anticipated NBA matchup.

Beyond the discounted entry for the Rockets-Warriors game, the included Novig Coins provide an excellent way to learn the ropes of the platform. Novig Coins function as a virtual currency designed specifically for use in the app’s free mode. This allows new users to explore various markets, track the ongoing action, and test out their prediction strategies completely risk-free before seeking out their next big longshot.

How to Use Your Novig NBA Bonus Tonight

Here are the current consensus odds for tonight’s Eastern Time matchup:

Team Spread Moneyline Total Houston Rockets -3.5 (-114) -164 Over 223.5 (-110) Golden State Warriors +3.5 (-106) +138 Under 223.5 (-110)

We put a lot of stock into finding underlying value. Here are the top prediction angles to consider:

The Total: The market trends heavily favor a high-scoring affair tonight. The over has hit in a massive 14 of the Warriors’ last 18 home games, as well as in 3 of the Rockets’ last 4 games on the road.

Game Result: Golden State has struggled to bounce back recently, dropping their last 5 home games following a loss and sitting at just 2-8 overall after a loss over their last 10 games. While Houston has been a shaky 1-5 against the spread as a road favorite recently, picking them on the moneyline is backed by their statistical advantages. The Rockets boast a +4.3 Net Rating (compared to Golden State’s -0.5) and dominate the glass with a 54.7% total rebound percentage against the Warriors’ 48.9%.

Notable Player Angles:

Look to Houston’s Alperen Sengun to command the paint. Sengun is averaging 20.59 points, 8.85 rebounds, and 6.18 assists per game, having already racked up 33 double-doubles and 4 triple-doubles this season. He is well-supported by Amen Thompson, who contributes 17.91 points and 7.81 rebounds on 52.5% shooting.

For Golden State, Andrew Wiggins offers an intriguing perimeter threat. Wiggins is putting up 15.56 points per game and shooting a highly efficient 41.1% from three-point range, making him a focal point for the Warriors’ offense tonight.

How to Redeem the Novig Promo Code WTOP

Ready to get in on the action for tonight’s Rockets vs. Warriors matchup? Claiming your Novig promo is quick and easy. Just follow these straightforward steps to unlock your discount:

Download the App: Head to your device’s app store and download the Novig app. Register Your Account: Create your new account by entering standard personal information. Verify Your Identity: Provide valid proof of identification to securely verify your profile. Enter the Promo Code: When prompted during the registration process, be sure to enter the promo code WTOP. Fund Your Account: Make your first-time deposit into your newly created Novig wallet. Place Your Order: Make your predictions for the Houston vs. Golden State game (or any other available market) and place your order with a 10% discount. This discount can save you as much as $100 on your entry.

Additional Perks:

Along with the discounted order, this offer also comes loaded with Novig coins. Novig coins are a virtual currency that can be used exclusively to explore and play in the app’s free mode, giving you another great way to enjoy the platform and test your analytical edge without any initial risk.