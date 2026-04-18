Novig Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Bonus for NBA Playoffs Trades

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services As the NBA postseason continues with the Houston Rockets visiting the Los Angeles Lakers, fans can take advantage of Novig promo code WTOP. By signing up with this offer, new users will receive 1,000 Novig Coins, five Novig Cash, and a 10% discount on their first purchase up to $100. Click here to get in on the action.

Because Novig is a dynamic prediction market, this welcome promotion gives new users a discount on their first trade—amounting to up to $100 off the original price of the initial order. You can seamlessly apply this discounted order to any NBA prediction this week, including the highly anticipated Lakers and Rockets matchup, or any other sport and market available on the platform.

Novig Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $100 Bonus

Novig Promo Code WTOP New Novig User Offer 1,000 Novig Coins, 5 Novig Cash and 10% Discount Up to $100 Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On April 18, 2026

Exclusive to new users, the latest Novig promo unlocks a premier welcome package. This introductory offer is an ideal way to get involved in the NBA Playoffs, especially with the Los Angeles Lakers set to host the Houston Rockets. By applying the promo code during registration, your initial prediction on this matchup is eligible for up to $100 off the original purchase price.

In addition to the immediate discount on your first trade, this promotion equips your new account with Novig Coins. This exclusive bonus acts as a virtual currency that can be used strictly in free mode, allowing you to explore the platform and make risk-free predictions on the Lakers vs. Rockets matchup without utilizing your Novig Cash.

Saturday NBA Playoffs Preview

Matchup Spread Total (O/U) Toronto Raptors @ Cleveland Cavaliers CLE -8.5 / TOR +8.5 220.5 Minnesota Timberwolves @ Denver Nuggets DEN -6.5 / MIN +6.5 231.5 Atlanta Hawks @ New York Knicks NYK -5.5 / ATL +5.5 216.5 Houston Rockets @ Los Angeles Lakers HOU -4.5 / LAL +4.5 208.5

New York Knicks -5.5 The Knicks have been highly reliable in first rounds in recent years. New York has advanced to the second round in three consecutive years and won Game 1 in each series.

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets (Over 231.5) If you are looking to target game totals, the trends heavily favor a high-scoring affair when Minnesota plays from behind. The over hit in four of the Timberwolves’ last five games as an underdog, as well as four of their last five matchups against opponents with a winning record. Pairing this with Denver’s home-court offensive consistency makes the over a compelling look for your portfolio.

How to Secure Novig Promo Code WTOP

If you are ready to get in on the action for the Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Lakers matchup, getting started is a simple process. To secure your discount ahead of tip-off, be sure to use promo code WTOP when registering.

Follow these step-by-step instructions to claim your bonus:

Sign Up: Create and register an account with standard personal information. Verify Your Identity: Provide proof of identification to secure and verify your new profile. Enter the Promo Code: During registration, ensure you enter the promo code WTOP in the designated promotional field. Fund Your Account: Make a first-time deposit to prepare for the upcoming NBA action. Make Your Play: Place an order with a 10% discount. The discount can be as much as $100.

Beyond the initial discount, this offer also comes with Novig Coins, which is a virtual currency that can be used in free mode. Download the app, lock in your predictions, and enjoy the game.