Novig Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Bonus for NBA Playoffs, NHL + MLB Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services By applying the Novig promo code WTOP, new users unlock a 10% discount on their initial order, up to $100 off the original price, along with 1,000 Novig Coins and five Novig Cash. This offer applies to the NBA, NHL, MLB, NFL Draft and more. Click here to start signing up.

This first-trade discount can be applied to the Celtics versus 76ers matchup, or any other NBA game on the schedule. Friday night has three different NBA games to choose from. Novig will have tons of options available throughout the weekend.

Novig Promo Code WTOP Delivers $100 Bonus

Here is a clear breakdown of the exclusive offer available for this highly anticipated NBA clash:

Novig Promo Code WTOP New Novig User Offer 1,000 Novig Coins, 5 Novig Cash, and 10% Discount Up to $100 Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On April 24, 2026

By registering an account before the game begins, new users lock in a 10% discount on their first purchase, up to a maximum value of $100. Whether you are taking a position on this Eastern Conference showdown or looking ahead to other matchups, this discount provides an ideal opportunity to build your portfolio.

In addition to the first-purchase discount, this exclusive welcome package includes five Novig Cash and 1,000 Novig Coins. Novig Coins serve as the platform’s dedicated virtual currency, which can be utilized exclusively in Novig’s “free mode.” This feature allows newcomers to build and simulate their prediction strategies for the Celtics and 76ers game completely risk-free before committing real capital.

Friday Night NBA Preview

With the schedule set, here is a look at the primary NBA markets available on Novig, followed by key prediction angles based on recent team efficiency and situational trends to help you maximize your promo value.

Matchup Spread Market Total Market (O/U) Boston Celtics @ Philadelphia 76ers BOS -7.5 / PHI +7.5 215.5 Los Angeles Lakers @ Houston Rockets LAL +9.5 / HOU -9.5 205.5 San Antonio Spurs @ Portland Trail Blazers SAS -1.5 / POR +1.5 220.5

Boston Celtics (-7.5) at Philadelphia 76ers Taking a position on Boston to cover the point spread offers strong value. The Celtics have been highly reliable away from home, covering the spread margin in 11 of their last 16 road games. Conversely, Philadelphia has struggled mightily against high-level competition, failing to cover the spread in nine of their last 11 outings against top-10 scoring defenses.

Los Angeles Lakers (+9.5) at Houston Rockets Backing Los Angeles with the points is a highly appealing strategy. The Lakers have dominated this specific matchup, winning six of their last seven games against Houston. Meanwhile, the Rockets have failed to capitalize when expected to win, dropping three of their last four games against the spread when operating as a favorite. For total markets, it is worth noting the under has hit in each of the Lakers’ last four games against opponents with a winning record.

How to Activate Novig Promo Code WTOP

With the highly anticipated postseason matchup between the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers fast approaching, claiming this exclusive deal is a straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to activate your discount before tip-off:

Register Your Account: Create and register a new account by providing your standard personal information. Verify Your Identity: Provide the required proof of identification to ensure a secure prediction market experience. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, be sure to enter the promo code WTOP to lock in your offer. Fund Your Account: Make a first-time deposit using your preferred payment method. Place Your Order: Navigate to the Celtics vs. 76ers game market (or any other available matchup) and place an order. You will automatically receive a 10% discount on your order, up to a maximum value of $100.

As an added bonus, this promotional offer provides an immediate stash of Novig coins. Use this virtual currency to explore the platform and place simulated entries in Novig’s dedicated free mode, giving you the perfect opportunity to test your strategies before the Celtics and 76ers take the court.