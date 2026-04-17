Novig Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Bonus For NBA Play-In, MLB Friday Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Start up a new account using the Novig promo code WTOP and secure a 10% discount alongside other in-app rewards to use for tonight’s NBA Play-In and MLB action. Click here to get started.

Novig Promo Code WTOP For NBA Play-In Action

Before the first game tonight, it is critical to understand the precise details of your welcome bonus. Here is a quick overview of the current offer structure:

Novig Promo Code WTOP New Novig User Offer 1,000 Novig Coins, 5 Novig Cash, and 10% Discount Up to $100 Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Information Verified On April 17th, 2026 by WTOP

For bettors looking to find value for tonight’s games, this Novig promo code delivers immediate utility. Reserved strictly for new Novig users, the package offsets initial risk by discounting the first purchase by 10% (up to $100).

Furthermore, the inclusion of 1,000 Novig Coins serves a distinct analytical purpose. Operating as a dedicated virtual currency, these coins can be used entirely in a free mode. This allows you to explore the prediction market platform and back-test your trading strategies completely risk-free before committing your primary deposited funds.

Novig NBA Markets Tonight

If you are looking to maximize your Novig NBA promo tonight, the Play-In Tournament features two matchups with intriguing underlying metrics. Here is a look at the current spreads and totals for the slate:

Matchup Spread Total (Over/Under) Charlotte Hornets @ Orlando Magic CHA -3.5 (+106) / ORL +3.5 (-108) 218.5 (O -103 / U -103) Golden State Warriors @ Phoenix Suns PHX -3.5 (+101) / GSW +3.5 (-107) 219.5 (O +101 / U -107)

Charlotte Hornets -3.5 (vs. Orlando Magic) While Orlando holds home-court advantage at the Kia Center, team-level metrics strongly indicate a Charlotte edge. The Magic carry a 0.6 net rating (estimated points scored minus points allowed per 100 possessions) into this contest, which heavily trails Charlotte’s 5.9 net rating. Based on these per-possession metrics, laying the 3.5 points with Charlotte presents a mathematically sound choice.

Phoenix Suns -3.5 (vs. Golden State Warriors) Utilizing your promotional discount on the underdog Suns is a data-backed approach. Phoenix generated a 1.4 net rating in the regular season, creating a stark contrast to Golden State’s -0.5 net rating. Because Phoenix actively outperforms Golden State on a per-possession basis, grabbing the -3.5 spread is a highly compelling, high-value trade.

Expand Your Portfolio: Tonight’s MLB Slate

Because the Novig welcome offer is not restricted solely to basketball, you can also allocate your 10% discount toward other active markets, including Major League Baseball. If the NBA Play-In Tournament odds do not align with your current trading strategy, consider exploring the prediction markets for tonight’s MLB games.

Using your 1,000 Novig Coins in free mode allows you to build a reliable evaluation process across these matchups before executing a discounted, real-money order.

Novig Promo Code WTOP: Claim 10% Discount Offer

Securing this welcome offer is a streamlined process. To claim your 10% discount and virtual currency, simply follow these sequential steps:

Register an Account: Create your new profile here by entering standard personal information. Verify Your Identity: Provide standard proof of identification to secure and authenticate your account. Enter the Promo Code: Be sure to input the Novig promo code WTOP during registration to successfully lock in your bonus. Make a Deposit: Complete your first-time deposit to fund your new bankroll. Place an Order: Identify an optimal market—whether it is the NBA action or an MLB matchup—and place your order. The 10% discount will automatically apply to this initial purchase, saving you up to $100.

Remember, this promotion automatically outfits your account with Novig Coins and Novig Cash. The Novig Coins operate strictly as a virtual currency in free mode, empowering you to refine your prediction market strategies before placing your discounted, real-money order.