Novig Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Bonus for NBA, MLB, NHL Trades

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services By utilizing Novig promo code WTOP, new customers can take advantage of an exclusive welcome offer ahead of the upcoming NBA games. Those who sign up will officially receive 1,000 Novig Coins and five Novig Cash, plus a 10% discount on their initial order up to $100 off the original price. Click here to start signing up.

This welcome package can be applied to any upcoming NBA matchup this week or across any other sport and market available on the platform. New players can start making picks on the NBA, MLB, NHL or any other sport on Novig.

Novig Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $100 Discount

As the Los Angeles Lakers prepare to host the Houston Rockets for their next matchup, there has never been a better time to explore a prediction market. Novig provides a fresh, innovative approach to trading on sports, and with this exclusive welcome offer, new players are fully equipped for tip-off.

Here is a quick breakdown of the welcome package available to you:

Novig Promo Code WTOP New Novig User Offer 1,000 Novig Coins, 5 Novig Cash and 10% Discount Up to $100 Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On April 21, 2026

By registering for the platform, eligible first-time players secure both Novig Coins and Novig Cash. Operating as a virtual currency, Novig Coins can be utilized specifically in the platform’s free mode. This allows new users to navigate the app, test their basketball predictions, and get a feel for the unique market mechanics completely risk-free before placing any real orders. Whether you are backing the Lakers on their home floor or siding with the visiting Rockets, this introductory offer provides a fantastic way to secure a discounted entry on your first prediction market trade.

NBA Playoff Preview

If you are looking to put your promo to work, the board offers several compelling trading angles based on recent trends and advanced team metrics.

Matchup Spread Total (O/U) Philadelphia 76ers @ Boston Celtics BOS -14 / PHI +14 217.5 Portland Trail Blazers @ San Antonio Spurs SAS -11.5 / POR +11.5 220.5 Houston Rockets @ Los Angeles Lakers HOU -4.5 / LAL +4.5 207.5

Los Angeles Lakers +4.5 (vs. Houston Rockets) The Lakers have thrived in the underdog role, going 8-2 in that position over their last 10 games. Furthermore, they are 6-1 at home against opponents with a winning record over their last seven contests. Meanwhile, Houston has struggled to cover in hostile territory, posting a 1-5 record against the spread (ATS) on the road against winning teams over their last six matchups.

Boston Celtics -14 (vs. Philadelphia 76ers) Boston has been dominant this postseason and has won its last six home games against opponents with a winning record. Fading the 76ers on the road has also been a reliable angle; Philadelphia is a dismal 1-8 ATS on the road as an underdog over its last nine games, and 0-4 ATS on the road over its last four.

San Antonio Spurs -11.5 (vs. Portland Trail Blazers) San Antonio is heavily favored and has been incredibly reliable on its home court, going 13-2 at home following a win over its last 15 games. Conversely, the Trail Blazers are limping into this matchup, having struggled significantly to find their footing throughout the postseason.

How to Redeem Novig Promo Code WTOP

Before tip-off in the Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Lakers game, you can lock in a special discount by joining Novig. Setting up your account takes just a few minutes, giving you plenty of time to get ready for the NBA Postseason action.

Follow this step-by-step guide to claim your offer:

Register Your Account: Create a new account by entering your standard personal information. Verify Your Identity: Provide valid proof of identification to safely secure your profile. Enter the Promo Code: When prompted during the sign-up process, make sure to enter the Novig promo code WTOP. Make a Deposit: Complete your first-time deposit to fund your new account. Place Your Order: Lock in your first order on the platform to receive a 10% discount (the discount can be up to $100 off the original price).

In addition to your discounted order, this sign-up offer also comes with Novig Coins. This virtual currency can be used exclusively in the app’s free mode, allowing you to test the waters and experience the platform without any initial risk before diving into the upcoming matchups.