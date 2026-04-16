Novig Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Bonus for MLB, NBA Playoffs This Weekend

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All new users can redeem the Novig promo code WTOP to receive three types of bonuses to use for the MLB slate of games tonight, or a head start on the NBA playoffs. Set up a new account and unlock a 100% discount on your first trade, 1,000 in Novig Coins and five Novig Cash.







This introductory discount can be used on any MLB play today—saving up to $100 off the original price—as well as any other MLB or NBA game this week or any other sport and market. It goes without saying that finding an analytical edge is crucial, and this starter package gives you the capital to back your reads.

Novig Promo Code WTOP for MLB Matchups

Novig Promo Code WTOP New Novig User Offer 1,000 Novig Coins, 5 Novig Cash and 10% Discount Up to $100 Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On April 16th, 2026

Ready to get in on today’s action? Using the promo code WTOP grants new players an exceptional starter package to use on the platform. This provides incredible flexibility as you navigate today’s pitching duels, including the highly anticipated showdown between San Diego’s Walker Buehler and Seattle’s Luis Castillo, or New York’s Max Fried taking the mound.

Exclusively available for new Novig users, this promotional code delivers a premier starter package just in time for today’s slate of games. Upon sign-up, eligible players will receive a welcome bonus featuring 1,000 Novig Coins and 5 Novig Cash, plus 10% off your first purchase (up to $100). This initial discount provides a fantastic opportunity to lock in your predictions at a reduced cost, whether you are targeting the afternoon Eastern Time non-conference showdown between the Los Angeles Angels (9-9) and New York Yankees (9-8) or the late-night Eastern Time matchup featuring the Seattle Mariners (8-10) at the San Diego Padres (11-6).

Additionally, this offer equips your new account with a starting balance of Novig coins. Operating as a dedicated virtual currency, these coins can be utilized exclusively in Novig’s free mode. This feature allows you to explore the platform, track line movements, and test out your prediction strategies for upcoming games without risking your actual bankroll.

How to Use Your Novig MLB Bonus Today

Matchup Moneyline Total (O/U) LAA @ NYY LAA +226 / NYY -281 9.5 (O -109 / U -110) SEA @ SD SEA -121 / SD +101 8 (O -111 / U -108)

Looking for the best ways to put your promo to work? We put a lot of stock in finding underlying value in the market. Here are the standout trades and intriguing statistics for today’s matchups:

The Yankees are heavy favorites at home, and the numbers absolutely back up the consensus odds. New York sends Max Fried to the mound backed by a pitching staff boasting a strong 3.269 overall ERA, a 1.18 WHIP, and 9.18 strikeouts per nine innings. They face an Angels team that, despite tallying 90 RBIs at the plate, has struggled significantly on the mound. Los Angeles holds a bloated 4.303 team ERA and a 1.42 WHIP. While the daily prices are short, backing New York is a statistically sound prediction.

San Diego offers excellent underdog value on the board today. The Padres are off to an 11-6 start and will have Walker Buehler on the bump. San Diego’s pitching staff is missing plenty of bats, registering 9.38 strikeouts per nine innings. It does stand to reason that they match up incredibly well against a slumping Seattle offense that is hitting just .209 with a .319 on-base percentage and 73 RBIs. Target this spot for a high-upside trade.

With Luis Castillo starting for Seattle and Walker Buehler for San Diego, runs should be at a premium. Beyond Seattle’s offensive struggles, both pitching staffs are highly effective. The Mariners enter the game with a stellar 3.242 team ERA and a 1.08 WHIP. Meanwhile, San Diego’s bullpen has been lockdown, posting a 3.039 ERA. Backing the Under in this matchup is one of the strongest value plays you can make today.

How to Redeem the Novig Promo Code WTOP

Getting started with your promo is a quick and straightforward process. Whether you want to back Max Fried’s strikeout metrics or lock in the Under for the Mariners-Padres matchup, follow these steps to claim your benefits:

Download the App: Search for and download the Novig app on your mobile device. Create Your Account: Register for a new account by providing standard personal information to set up your profile securely. Verify Your Identity: Submit proof of identification to finalize your account verification. Apply the Promo Code: Make sure to enter promo code WTOP during the registration process to unlock the offer. Fund Your Account: Make your first-time deposit into your new Novig wallet. Place Your Order: Place your first order to receive a 10% discount on your trade, which can be valued at as much as $100.

As an added bonus, this activation also comes with a supply of Novig coins. This virtual currency can be used exclusively in Novig’s free mode, allowing you to test out different prediction strategies on this week’s MLB slate without risking your deposited funds. Download the app, use promo code WTOP, and get ready for the first pitch!