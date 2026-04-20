Novig Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Bonus for Knicks-Hawks, NBA, NHL Playoffs

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New customers can take advantage of an exclusive welcome offer ahead of the next NBA game by using Novig promo code WTOP. By claiming this bonus, you instantly secure 1,000 Novig Coins and five Novig Cash, plus 10% off your first purchase up to $100. Click here to start signing up.

Those who sign up with this welcome offer receive a 10% discount, which can be used on any NBA play, or any other sport and market. This initial order will be up to $100 off the original price. The Novig promotion easily applies to the upcoming matchups as well as any NBA game this week.

Novig Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $100 Discount

Before the Atlanta Hawks and New York Knicks take the court, ensure you are prepared with the latest welcome bonus. By using the exclusive promo code, new players can unlock a valuable discount and virtual currency to use on the prediction market platform.

Here is a complete breakdown of the current offer:

Novig Promo Code WTOP New Novig User Offer 1,000 Novig Coins, 5 Novig Cash and a 10% Discount Up to $100 Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On April 20, 2026

If you are gearing up for the upcoming showdown between the New York Knicks and Atlanta Hawks, the latest Novig promo code provides an exciting way to get in on the action. Available exclusively to new Novig users, this welcome bonus unlocks 1,000 Novig Coins, 5 Novig Cash, and a 10% discount on your first purchase up to $100.

In addition to the discounted purchase, the welcome package features Novig Coins, which act as a virtual currency on the platform. This allows you to explore the app and make your predictions in free mode. Whether you are backing the Knicks on their home floor or predicting a Hawks upset, this currency ensures you can test your strategies completely risk-free before applying your 10% discount.

How to Use This $100 Discount

Matchup Market Margin Total Points Projection Toronto Raptors at Cleveland Cavaliers CLE -8.5 / TOR +8.5 222.5 Atlanta Hawks at New York Knicks NYK -5.5 / ATL +5.5 217.5 Minnesota Timberwolves at Denver Nuggets DEN -6.5 / MIN +6.5 231.5

If you are looking to put your promo to work, the current market trends point to a few standout spots on the board.

New York Knicks -5.5 (vs. Atlanta Hawks) The Knicks are in a prime spot. The trends heavily favor the home side: New York has secured a victory in seven of its last eight home games following a win. On the flip side, Atlanta has consistently underperformed the projected market margin in their recent road games as the underdog.

Cavaliers & Raptors OVER 222.5 Total Points Expect scoring in Cleveland. The total has exceeded the market projection in each of the Cavaliers’ last four games when playing as the favorite. Toronto is on a similar trajectory, with the points total going over in three of their last four contests.

Denver Nuggets -6.5 (vs. Minnesota Timberwolves) Denver continues to perform when the lights are brightest. The Nuggets are 4-1 against the market margin versus opponents with winning records over their last five games. Meanwhile, Minnesota has a losing record and has stumbled against quality competition, going just 1-6 straight up against opponents with a winning record over their last seven games and struggling to cover projected margins overall.

How to Redeem Novig Promo Code WTOP

Getting started with Novig is quick and easy. If you want to have your account set up before the Atlanta Hawks and New York Knicks tip off, just follow these simple steps:

Register Your Account: Create a new account by providing your standard personal information. Verify Identity: Supply the required proof of identification to secure and verify your profile. Enter the Promo Code: Make sure to use the promo code WTOP during registration to lock in your bonus. Fund Your Account: Make your first-time deposit into your newly created wallet. Place an Order: Once your account is funded, place your first order and receive a 10% discount. This discount can be worth as much as $100.

In addition to the discounted order, this welcome offer also comes equipped with Novig Coins. Novig Coins serve as a virtual currency that can be used to participate in free mode. This allows you to explore the platform and get a feel for the action completely risk-free before making your first official trade.