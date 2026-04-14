Novig Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Bonus for Heat-Hornets, NBA Play-In Games

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New players who take advantage of Novig promo code WTOP will be eligible for three types of bonuses to use for the two NBA play-in games tonight. Set up a new account and unlock a 100% discount on your first trade, 1,000 in Novig Coins and five Novig Cash.







Create a new account and start making picks on the NBA play-in games, MLB or any other sport. Novig will have tons of options for first-time players to use this bonus.

Novig Promo Code WTOP for NBA, MLB Bonus

As the Charlotte Hornets host the Miami Heat for the NBA Play-In Tournament, new players can secure maximum value on the action. Here are the essential details for activating your bonus before the 7:30 PM EDT tip-off:

Novig Promo Code WTOP New Novig User Offer 1,000 Novig Coins, 5 Novig Cash and 10% Discount Up to $100 Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On April 14th, 2026

For new Novig users focused on finding value and maximizing their capital during the NBA Play-In Tournament, this promo code is the ultimate starting point. We put a lot of stock in finding market inefficiencies, and getting up to $100 in savings on your first purchase before the Heat and Hornets tip off gives you immediate equity. Whether you are projecting a strong performance from the home-team Hornets or riding with the visiting Heat, this exclusive promotion provides a perfect, low-risk entry into tonight’s high-stakes predictions.

Furthermore, this promo code automatically loads your new account with 1,000 Novig Coins and 5 Novig Cash. Novig Coins act as a virtual currency designed specifically for the platform’s free mode. We’ve seen time and time again that testing your analytical models before putting real capital on the line is a winning strategy, and these coins let you explore the interface and test your predictions without risk. Just keep in mind that this comprehensive package is strictly for eligible first-time players making their initial entry onto the platform.

NBA Play-In Preview via Novig

Looking to put your Novig NBA promo to work? Tonight’s Play-In Tournament action features a couple of compelling matchups to target. Here is a look at the current consensus odds, spreads, and totals for today’s games:

Matchup Point Spread Total (O/U) Miami Heat @ Charlotte Hornets CHA -5.5 (-110) / MIA +5.5 (-110) 228.5 (O -111 / U -109) Portland Trail Blazers @ Phoenix Suns PHX -3.5 (-109) / POR +3.5 (-111) 217.5 (O -110 / U -110)

The Hornets enter the matchup as home favorites, backed by a -221 moneyline. The Hornets have been among the best teams in the NBA since the calendar flipped to 2026 and we put a lot of stock in the battle on the glass, where Charlotte holds an intriguing statistical edge. The Hornets boast a 50.0% Total Rebound Percentage, slightly edging out Miami’s 49.3%. Controlling the boards will be crucial for creating second-chance opportunities, giving the Hornets a solid analytical path to cover the 5.5-point spread. Extra possessions matter in the prediction market.

Taking the points with the road underdog is a classic value-seeking trade in what projects to be a tightly contested affair. Historical benchmarks show these two rosters are relatively evenly matched, which makes sense with a 7 vs. 8 seeded matchup.

How to Sign Up With the Novig Promo Code WTOP

Ready to capitalize on the NBA Play-In Tournament? Whether you are looking to trade on the Charlotte Hornets or the Miami Heat on April 14, 2026, claiming your sign-up bonus is a streamlined process. Follow these straightforward steps to get your account ready:

Download the Novig App: Head to your device’s app store and download the Novig mobile platform. Register Your Account: Create your new account by providing standard personal information. Verify Your Identity: Submit valid proof of identification to ensure your account is secure and compliant. Enter the Promo Code: Be absolutely certain to use the promo code WTOP during registration to lock in your exclusive value. Make a Deposit: Complete your first-time deposit to fund your new account. Place an Order: Put in your first prediction order on the platform and enjoy a 10% discount! This flexible discount translates to as much as $100 in direct savings.

As an added bonus, this welcome offer arms you with Novig coins. This virtual currency allows you to explore the prediction market and participate in free mode while you refine your analytical models ahead of tonight’s scheduled tip-off.