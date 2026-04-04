Novig Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Bonus for Final Four Predictions

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services By utilizing Novig promo code WTOP, users can claim 1,000 Novig Coins and five Novig Cash, plus 10% off their first purchase up to $100. Use this $100 discount on the Final Four or any other available market. Click here to start signing up.

New players can go all in on UConn-Illinois or Michigan-Arizona this weekend. Novig is a prediction market that provides college basketball fans with tons of ways to make picks. Let’s take a deeper dive into the details of this offer.

Novig Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $100 Discount

Before finalizing your picks, ensure you have all the details needed to maximize your signup bonus. Below is a clear overview of the welcome offer, including the exact promo code required and the rewards available for premier college basketball matchups.

Novig Promo Code WTOP New Novig User Offer 1,000 Novig Coins, 5 Novig Cash and 10% Discount Up to $100 Bonus Last Verified On April 4, 2026

For new Novig users looking to enter the prediction market, this welcome offer provides an immediate advantage. By signing up before the showdowns between Michigan and Arizona or Illinois and UConn, eligible players secure their 10% discount on a first purchase up to $100. Whether you are backing the Wolverines’ high-scoring offense or projecting success for the Huskies, this discount optimizes your first entry.

This exclusive promotion is restricted to first-time users creating a new account. Alongside the purchase discount and Novig Cash, the welcome package includes Novig Coins. This functions as a virtual currency designed specifically for the platform’s free mode, enabling users to test different strategies and explore market dynamics risk-free before locking in official college hoops trades.

How to Use Your Novig College Basketball Promo

Matchup Spread Projection Total (O/U) Michigan Wolverines @ Arizona Wildcats MICH -1.5 / ARIZ +1.5 157.5 Illinois Fighting Illini @ UConn Huskies ILL -1.5 / CONN +1.5 139.5

When utilizing the WTOP promo code, these two blockbuster matchups offer a pair of highly intriguing market angles.

In the heavyweight clash between Michigan and Arizona, the Over 157.5 is a compelling position. Both teams boast prolific offensive weapons capable of driving up the score. Michigan’s Yaxel Lendeborg has been spectacular, racking up 84 points, 29 rebounds, and 17 assists while shooting a blistering 50% (11-for-22) from three-point range. Arizona counters with Brayden Burries, who has poured in 71 points and knocked down an incredibly efficient 13 of his 19 three-point attempts (68.4%). With extensive perimeter firepower on the floor, points should accumulate rapidly.

For the showdown between Illinois and UConn, UConn +1.5 presents excellent prediction market value. The Huskies are anchored by the sheer dominance of Tarris Reed Jr., who has overwhelmed opponents with 87 points and 54 rebounds on 60% shooting from the floor. Alex Karaban adds another 71 points and 12 made threes to the Huskies’ balanced attack. While the Fighting Illini feature reliable scoring from Keaton Wagler (70 points, 11-for-25 from deep) and a steady presence in David Mirkovic (44 rebounds), UConn’s overwhelming inside advantage makes them a strong choice.

How to Redeem Novig Promo Code WTOP

Securing your exclusive discount is a fast, straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to claim your bonus before tip-off:

Create Your Account: Register for a new account by providing standard personal information and submitting proof of identification to verify your profile. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, input the promo code WTOP to lock in your offer. Fund Your Wallet: Make a first-time deposit into your newly created Novig account. Place Your Order: Execute your first order to automatically apply a 10% discount to your entry.

As an added benefit, this welcome offer provides immediate access to Novig Coins. This virtual currency is built specifically for the platform’s free mode, empowering users to test out different market positions and perfect their trading strategies.