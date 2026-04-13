Novig Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Bonus for Cubs-Phillies, MLB, NBA Play-In Predictions

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For new customers looking to get an analytical edge on today’s MLB slate, utilizing the Novig promo code WTOP unlocks an exclusive welcome offer.







Novig is a unique prediction market that gives new users a discount on their first trade. By signing up ahead of today’s matchups or any MLB or NBA game this week, you can get 1,000 Novig Coins & 5 Novig Cash + 10% Off Your First Purchase Up To $100.

Those who register with this welcome offer will receive a 10% discount—up to $100 off the original price of your initial order—along with 1,000 Novig Coins and 5 Novig Cash, which can be seamlessly applied to any MLB play today or any other sport and market available on the platform.

Novig Promo Code WTOP for MLB, NBA Matchups

Novig Promo Code WTOP New Novig User Offer 1,000 Novig Coins, 5 Novig Cash and 10% Discount Up to $100 Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On April 13th, 2026

If you are ready to dig into today’s baseball action, the latest Novig welcome offer provides an excellent starting point. By using the exclusive promo code, eligible new Novig users can lock in a unique discount alongside virtual currency to explore the platform and find genuine market value. Whether you want to back the 11-4 Los Angeles Dodgers as Justin Wrobleski (#70) takes the mound against David Peterson (#23) and the 7-9 New York Mets, or you are looking for a situational edge as Javier Assad (#72) and the 7-8 Chicago Cubs visit Cristopher Sánchez (#61) and the 7-8 Philadelphia Phillies, this offer sets you up for success.

Beyond the initial purchase discount, this welcome offer also equips you with Novig Coins, a proprietary virtual currency designed to enhance your overall experience. These coins can be utilized exclusively in the platform’s free mode, allowing you to seamlessly test out your prediction strategies without any financial risk. It is the perfect way to get a feel for the app while forecasting tightly contested matchups, like tonight’s clash between the Cubs and Phillies.

How to Use Your Novig MLB Bonus Today

Matchup Moneyline Total (O/U) NYM @ LAD LAD -175 / NYM +146 9 (O -104 / U -116) CHC @ PHI PHI -187 / CHC +156 8 (O -114 / U -106)

It does stand to reason that the Dodgers are heavily favored here. Los Angeles has been an offensive juggernaut, boasting a .290 team batting average and an elite .864 OPS. With Justin Wrobleski (#70) taking the mound, the Dodgers are backed by a pitching staff that holds a reliable 3.627 team ERA. Meanwhile, David Peterson (#23) and the Mets come into this matchup struggling at the plate, hitting just .236 with a meager .658 OPS. The run support discrepancy makes the Dodgers an attractive moneyline prediction.

Offense could be hard to come by in Philadelphia tonight. Both lineups are searching for answers; the Phillies are batting just .221 with a .674 OPS, while the Cubs sit at a similar .224 average and .678 OPS. Chicago sends Javier Assad (#72) to the bump, backed by a stifling pitching unit that owns a 3.425 ERA and a 1.119 WHIP. On the other side, Cristopher Sánchez (#61) pitches for a Philadelphia staff that is missing bats at a high clip, evidenced by their 10.21 K/9 rate. With two quiet offenses and solid pitching profiles, playing the under is a compelling angle for traders looking for value.

How to Redeem the Novig Promo Code WTOP

Ready to get in on the action for today’s MLB slate? Getting started is simple. Whether you want to back the 11-4 Los Angeles Dodgers or make a play on the 7-8 Chicago Cubs visiting the 7-8 Philadelphia Phillies, follow these steps to claim your discount:

Download the App: Head to your device’s app store and download the Novig app.

Head to your device’s app store and download the Novig app. Create Your Account: Register for a new account by providing standard personal information and submitting your proof of identification to verify your profile.

Register for a new account by providing standard personal information and submitting your proof of identification to verify your profile. Enter the Promo Code: Be sure to enter the promo code WTOP during the registration process to lock in your exclusive offer.

Be sure to enter the promo code during the registration process to lock in your exclusive offer. Make a Deposit: Complete your first-time deposit to fund your account.

Complete your first-time deposit to fund your account. Place Your Order: Find your preferred MLB market and place your order. Thanks to the promo code, you will receive a 10% discount on your first trade, which can save you as much as $100!

Bonus Feature: Novig Coins

In addition to your discount, this registration offer also comes with Novig Coins. Novig Coins act as a virtual currency on the platform, allowing you to explore the app and test your analytical strategies in free mode without any additional risk while you watch today’s matchups unfold.