Novig Promo Code WTOP: Claim $100 Bonus for NBA Playoffs, MLB Trades

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services By using the Novig promo code WTOP, eligible users unlock an introductory package featuring 1,000 Novig Coins, five Novig Cash, and a 10% discount on their first purchase up to $100. Click here to start signing up.

Because Novig operates as a prediction market rather than a traditional platform, this discount applies directly to your initial trade. This welcome offer can be utilized for Wednesday’s NBA slate, including the matchup between the Phoenix Suns and Oklahoma City Thunder, as well as any other NBA game or market this week.

Novig Promo Code WTOP Delivers $100 NBA Discount

As the Phoenix Suns prepare to face the Oklahoma City Thunder, new users have a prime opportunity to elevate their market positions. Before tip-off in Oklahoma City, understanding the exact details of the latest welcome bonus is essential for maximizing your predictions.

Here is a complete overview of the Novig promo code WTOP offer available to claim ahead of the matchup:

✅ Age Requirement: You must be 21 years of age or older to create an account and participate on the Novig platform.

✅ Location Eligibility: You must be physically present in a participating state at the time of registration and when placing trades on the platform.

✅ New Users Only: This promotional offer is exclusively available to first-time Novig users who are creating an account for the very first time. Existing account holders are not eligible.

✅ Promo Code Entry: The code WTOP must be entered during the registration process when prompted. Failure to input the code at signup may result in forfeiture of the offer.

✅ 10% Discount Cap: The 10% discount applies to your first purchase and is capped at a maximum value of $100. Any amount exceeding the $100 threshold will not be discounted.

✅ Novig Coins Included: Upon successful registration with the promo code, you will receive 1,000 Novig Coins, which can be used in the platform’s free mode to practice trading strategies without risking real capital.

✅ Novig Cash Included: You will also receive 5 Novig Cash as part of the welcome package, which can be applied toward trades on the platform.

✅ First Deposit Required: A qualifying first-time deposit is required to activate the 10% discount and establish your trading account.

✅ One-Time Use: The promo code WTOP and its associated benefits can only be redeemed once per user and cannot be combined with any other promotional offers.

Novig Promo Code WTOP New Novig User Offer 1,000 Novig Coins, 5 Novig Cash and a 10% Discount Up to $100 Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On April 22, 2026

With this offer in hand, you can utilize your Novig Coins and Novig Cash immediately, or apply your 10% discount on your first order to get the most value out of the highly anticipated clash between the Suns and the Thunder.

In addition to the $100 match discount and Novig Cash, this promotion equips players with Novig Coins, the platform’s dedicated virtual currency. These coins can be used to participate in free mode, giving you the flexibility to test out different trading strategies and explore the prediction market entirely risk-free. Please note that this comprehensive introductory offer is strictly limited to new Novig users creating an account for the first time.

How to Score $100 Discount on NBA Playoffs

When evaluating the NBA prediction markets, identifying statistical trends is crucial for making informed trades. Here is a look at the key market thresholds for Wednesday’s matchups:

Matchup Market Margin Total Points Phoenix Suns @ Oklahoma City Thunder OKC -17.5 PHX +17.5 215.5 Orlando Magic @ Detroit Pistons DET -8.5 ORL +8.5 218.5

Oklahoma City Thunder (-17.5) Despite the large margin, the Thunder are positioned strongly. Oklahoma City is an impressive 14-3 in their last 17 games against teams with a winning record and has successfully covered market expectations in three of their last four home games.

Expanding Your Strategy: Wednesday’s MLB Slate The Novig platform is not limited to basketball. Your introductory offer and Novig Coins can also be applied to upcoming Major League Baseball action. With multiple divisional matchups on the schedule, baseball prediction markets offer another strategic avenue to utilize your 10% discount and explore the platform’s diverse trading options.

How to Secure Novig Promo Code WTOP

Securing your promotional discount and virtual currency is a straightforward process. Follow these exact steps to activate your offer and start placing orders on Wednesday’s postseason matchups, including the Thunder vs. Suns clash:

Create an Account: Register a new account by providing standard personal information. Verify Your Identity: Secure your profile by submitting a valid proof of identification. Enter the Promo Code: When prompted during the registration process, strictly enter the promo code WTOP. Fund Your Account: Complete your first-time deposit to establish your trading baseline. Place Your Order: Execute a trade on the platform to receive a 10% discount. This discount can be worth as much as $100 off the original purchase price.

In addition to the match discount, this exclusive offer equips you with Novig Coins. This virtual currency allows you to experience the platform in free mode, enabling you to test out different predictive strategies risk-free before committing capital.