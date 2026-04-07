Novig Promo Code WTOP: 10% Thunder-Lakers Discount

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Set up a new account using the Novig promo code WTOP and unlock a 10% discount for up to $100 off your first order alongside 1,000 Novig Coins and 5 Novig Cash. Put these rewards to use for the NBA, MLB and the Masters Tournament later on this week. Click here to sign up.

Novig Promo Code WTOP Details

Getting started on the platform is straightforward. Review the complete breakdown of the welcome offer below:

Novig Promo Code WTOP New Novig User Offer 1,000 Novig Coins, 5 Novig Cash and 10% Discount Up to $100 Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Offer Confirmed On April 7

Available exclusively for new Novig users, the latest welcome offer provides an optimal entry point into the prediction markets. By signing up with the Novig promo code WTOP, eligible players immediately receive their Novig Coins and Novig Cash. Additionally, the 10% discount on your first purchase, capped at $100, can be applied directly to tonight’s Heat-Raptors showdown or any other available market.

The inclusion of 1,000 Novig Coins offers significant utility. These coins serve as a virtual currency within the app, allowing you to navigate the prediction market and make picks in free mode. This gives you the flexibility to understand the interface and back-test different trading strategies risk-free.

Novig NBA Markets

Matchup Spread Total (O/U) Miami Heat @ Toronto Raptors TOR -1.5 / MIA +1.5 240.5 Charlotte Hornets @ Boston Celtics BOS -4.5 / CHA +4.5 220.5 Oklahoma City Thunder @ Los Angeles Lakers OKC -18.5 / LAL +18.5 220.5 Houston Rockets @ Phoenix Suns PHX -1.5 / HOU +1.5 220.5

The Charlotte Hornets catching 4.5 points against the Boston Celtics presents an immediately enticing spot. Charlotte enters this matchup on a highly efficient run, posting an 8-2 record over their last 10 games. If you are analyzing totals, the Celtics have seen the over hit in just five of their last 20 games at home. This low conversion rate makes the under on the 220.5 total a compelling, data-backed look.

Another potential angle is backing the Houston Rockets as 1.5-point road underdogs against a Phoenix Suns team that has struggled recently, posting a 4-8 record over their last 12 games. Houston boasts serious offensive efficiency, primarily driven by Alperen Sengun averaging 20.64 points and 8.81 rebounds per game. He is complemented perfectly by Amen Thompson’s output of 17.91 points and 7.75 rebounds per contest.

If you are eyeing the massive 18.5-point spread in the Lakers-Thunder game, keep an eye on Los Angeles’ core production. Austin Reaves is generating 23.27 points and 5.49 assists per contest, while Anthony Davis continues to anchor the paint with 20.35 points and 11.05 boards. They will need to sustain those elevated metrics to keep pace with a heavy favorite.

Finally, the Miami Heat take on a Toronto Raptors squad that is just 1-3 against the spread (ATS) versus winning teams over their last four games. Look for Bam Adebayo (20.17 PPG, 10.01 RPG) to exploit this interior matchup and keep the Heat highly competitive in a tight 1.5-point spread.

Additional Options: The Masters Tournament + MLB Slate

If you prefer to deploy your Novig promo code outside of the NBA, the platform’s prediction market extends to several other high-profile events. Users can apply their 10% discount to upcoming golf futures at the Masters Tournament, or pivot to the diamond for tonight’s Major League Baseball slate.

Redeem Your Novig Promo Code WTOP Offer

Before tonight’s slate gets underway, establishing your new account is a streamlined process. Follow these logical steps to claim your rewards and leverage your first trade effectively:

Create Your Account: Register for a new account here by providing your standard personal information. Verify Your Identity: Submit valid proof of identification to secure and verify your user profile. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration sequence, make sure to input the promo code WTOP to unlock your exclusive offer. Fund Your Account: Make a first-time deposit into your newly established Novig wallet. Place Your Order: Execute an order on tonight’s slate to apply your 10% discount. This initial order discount can yield up to $100 off the original price.

By completing these steps, your account will immediately be credited with Novig Coins, giving you the virtual capital required to explore the platform in free mode before finalizing your discounted purchase.