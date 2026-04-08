Novig Promo Code WTOP: 10% Masters, NBA Discount

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users who use the Novig promo code WTOP will get in on one of the best offers for a busy week in sports. Make predictions for the NBA, MLB and the Masters Tournament with a 10% discount, 1,000 in Novig Coins and 5 Novig Cash after you click here and claim this offer.

Novig Promo Code WTOP Welcome Offer

Before you get started, it is critical to understand the exact parameters of the latest sign-up offer.

Here is the fundamental breakdown of the offer details:

Novig Promo Code WTOP New Novig User Offer 1,000 Novig Coins, 5 Novig Cash and 10% Discount Up to $100 Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Promo Confirmed April 8th, 2026

By entering the promo code WTOP during registration, first-time customers receive a lucrative sign-up package designed to minimize initial risk. In addition to the maximum $100 purchase discount, this exclusive welcome bonus equips you with Novig Coins. This virtual currency is designed specifically for Novig’s free mode, allowing new players to explore the platform and test their strategies without tapping into their standard funds. Keep in mind that this specific welcome package is strictly eligible for new Novig users making their first-ever purchase.

Novig NBA Wednesday Markets

Game Spread Total (O/U) Atlanta Hawks @ Cleveland Cavaliers CLE -1.5 (-103) / ATL +1.5 (+100) 236.5 (O -102 / U -107) Minnesota Timberwolves @ Orlando Magic ORL -7.5 (-106) / MIN +7.5 (-106) 229.5 (O -106 / U -103) Oklahoma City Thunder @ LA Clippers LAC +6.5 (-102) / OKC -6.5 (-105) 227.5 (O -109 / U -103)

When identifying the optimal entry points for your promo, recent statistical trends reveal intriguing angles for tonight’s slate:

Take Atlanta to Cover: The Hawks have executed at a high level away from home, posting a 6-2 straight-up record on the road over their last eight games. Getting Atlanta at +1.5 presents strong expected value in what projects to be a tightly contested matchup.

The Hawks have executed at a high level away from home, posting a 6-2 straight-up record on the road over their last eight games. Getting Atlanta at +1.5 presents strong expected value in what projects to be a tightly contested matchup. Fade Orlando After a Win: The Magic have demonstrated a distinct inability to maintain momentum, going just 1-4 against the spread (ATS) following a victory over their last five games. Grabbing Minnesota +6.5 aligns logically with this relevant trend.

The Magic have demonstrated a distinct inability to maintain momentum, going just 1-4 against the spread (ATS) following a victory over their last five games. Grabbing Minnesota +6.5 aligns logically with this relevant trend. Back the Clippers as Home Dogs: While the Thunder are heavily favored, they are 2-8 ATS in the second half of back-to-back sets over their last 10 games. Taking the Clippers +6.5 capitalizes directly on Oklahoma City’s quantifiable situational fatigue.

Additional Market Options: The Masters + MLB

While the NBA slate offers strong statistical value, your Novig discount and virtual currency can also be applied across a diversified portfolio of markets. Users analyzing alternative options should consider leveraging their promotional offer on other available events across the platform. Today, we have plenty of MLB games, like Brewers vs. Red Sox, Dodgers vs. Blue Jays and more. The Masters Tournament also starts tomorrow, and you can look ahead and make predictions for top contenders like Scottie Scheffler and defending champion Rory McIlroy to put your offer to good use.

Sign Up With Novig Promo Code WTOP

Executing this offer requires following a simple, sequential process. Follow these standardized steps to claim your discount:

Register Your Account: Create a new profile here by providing standard, secure personal information. Verify Your Identity: Submit valid proof of identification to ensure regulatory compliance and secure your account. Apply the Promo Code: Enter the promo code WTOP during registration to successfully unlock your offer. Make a Deposit: Complete your first-time deposit to properly fund your new account. Place Your Order: Execute your first order to automatically receive a 10% discount, generating up to $100 in instant savings.

Once activated, this process yields both your initial order discount and your allocation of Novig Coins, enabling you to test the platform’s free mode entirely risk-free. Establish your account today to secure these quantifiable advantages before the action tips off.