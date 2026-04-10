NHRA NHRA Winternationals Qualifying

Friday At In-N-Out Pomona Dragstrip Pomona, Calif. Qualifying after two rounds Top Fuel 1. Leah Pruett, 3.724 seconds, 329.75 mph;…

Friday

At In-N-Out Pomona Dragstrip

Pomona, Calif.

Qualifying after two rounds

Top Fuel

1. Leah Pruett, 3.724 seconds, 329.75 mph; 2. Josh Hart, 3.733, 336.15; 3. Shawn Langdon, 3.745, 338.51; 4. Shawn Reed, 3.755, 330.31; 5. Doug Kalitta, 3.756, 338.34; 6. Billy Torrence, 3.774, 334.32; 7. Tony Stewart, 3.815, 325.85; 8. Maddi Gordon, 3.819, 326.56; 9. Will Smith, 3.870, 324.20; 10. Clay Millican, 4.272, 200.71; 11. Justin Ashley, 5.016, 144.72; 12. Tony Schumacher, 5.339, 132.82; 13. Antron Brown, 6.044, 113.13; 14. Cameron Ferre, 6.331, 89.05; 15. Ron August, 6.942, 83.45.

Funny Car

1. Jordan Vandergriff, Chevy Camaro, 3.951, 327.90; 2. Alexis DeJoria, Camaro, 3.989, 328.30; 3. Ron Capps, Toyota GR Supra, 4.007, 314.17; 4. Austin Prock, Ford Mustang, 4.015, 312.86; 5. Matt Hagan, Dodge Charger, 4.037, 324.75; 6. Dave Richards, Mustang, 4.051, 317.27; 7. Jason Rupert, Mustang, 4.060, 318.09; 8. Paul Lee, Charger, 4.067, 317.87; 9. J.R. Todd, GR Supra, 4.082, 322.19; 10. Blake Alexander, Charger, 4.143, 308.07; 11. Dylan Winefsky, Charger, 4.303, 232.31; 12. Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 4.317, 217.04; 13. Spencer Hyde, Mustang, 4.337, 216.65; 14. Daniel Wilkerson, Mustang, 4.679, 179.09; 15. Chad Green, Mustang, 4.954, 184.04; 16. Jack Beckman, Camaro, 5.471, 140.30. Not Qualified: 17. Jim Campbell, 5.547, 129.24; 18. Todd Lesenko, 5.774, 124.04.

Pro Stock

1. Greg Anderson, Chevy Camaro, 6.544, 209.52; 2. Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.553, 209.43; 3. Greg Stanfield, Camaro, 6.568, 209.07; 4. Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.572, 209.69; 5. Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.575, 209.98; 6. Matt Latino, Camaro, 6.575, 209.52; 7. Eric Latino, Camaro, 6.575, 209.65; 8. Cody Anderson, Camaro, 6.579, 208.71; 9. Dave Connolly, Camaro, 6.580, 210.01; 10. Deric Kramer, Camaro, 6.584, 207.91; 11. Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.590, 209.30; 12. Troy Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 6.600, 207.98; 13. Joey Grose, Camaro, 6.616, 208.46; 14. Kenny Delco, Camaro, 6.624, 208.84; 15. Chris Vang, Camaro, 6.627, 207.08; 16. Stephen Bell, Camaro, 6.628, 208.04. Not Qualified: 17. Chris McGaha, 6.643, 209.30; 18. Mason McGaha, 6.670, 208.23; 19. Jeg Coughlin, 6.675, 209.23.

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