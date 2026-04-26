NHRA 4-Wide Nationals Results

Sunday At zMax Dragway Concord, N.C. Final finish order Top Fuel 1. Doug Kalitta; 2. Shawn Langdon; 3. Leah Pruett;…

Sunday

At zMax Dragway

Concord, N.C.

Final finish order

Top Fuel

1. Doug Kalitta; 2. Shawn Langdon; 3. Leah Pruett; 4. Tony Stewart; 5. Justin Ashley; 6. Spencer Massey; 7. Maddi Gordon; 8. Billy Torrence; 9. Will Smith; 10. Josh Hart; 11. Dan Mercier; 12. Clay Millican; 13. Ida Zetterstrom; 14. Antron Brown; 15. Jasmine Salinas; 16. Tony Schumacher.

FUNNY CAR

1. Doug Kalitta; 2. Shawn Langdon; 3. Leah Pruett; 4. Tony Stewart; 5. Justin Ashley; 6. Spencer Massey; 7. Maddi Gordon; 8. Billy Torrence; 9. Will Smith; 10. Josh Hart; 11. Dan Mercier; 12. Clay Millican; 13. Ida Zetterstrom; 14. Antron Brown; 15. Jasmine Salinas; 16. Tony Schumacher.

PRO STOCK

1. Matt Hartford; 2. Cody Coughlin; 3. Greg Anderson; 4. Matt Latino; 5. Dallas Glenn; 6. Aaron Stanfield; 7. Eric Latino; 8. Greg Stanfield; 9. Erica Enders; 10. Stephen Bell; 11. Jeg Coughlin; 12. Rodger Brogdon; 13. Cody Anderson; 14. Deric Kramer; 15. Troy Coughlin Jr.; 16. Kenny Delco.

Pro Motorcycle

1. Gaige Herrera; 2. Richard Gadson; 3. Clayton Howey; 4. Chase Van Sant; 5. John Hall; 6. Jianna Evaristo; 7. Angie Smith; 8. Ryan Oehler; 9. Matt Smith; 10. Kelly Clontz; 11. Geno Scali; 12. Steve Johnson; 13. Brayden Davis; 14. Marc Ingwersen; 15. Wesley Wells; 16. Michael Ray.

Final Results

Top Fuel — Doug Kalitta, 3.692 seconds, 342.98 mph def. Shawn Langdon, 3.727 seconds, 338.51 mph and Leah Pruett, 3.724 seconds, 329.42 mph and Tony Stewart, 10.663 seconds, 66.89 mph;

Funny Car — Ron Capps, Toyota GR Supra, 3.905, 334.90 def. Jack Beckman, Chevy Camaro, 3.917, 329.50 and Matt Hagan, Dodge Charger, 3.947, 330.55 and J.R. Todd, GR Supra, 4.050, 323.81;

Pro Stock — Matt Hartford, Chevy Camaro, 6.526, 210.05 def. Cody Coughlin, Camaro, 6.529, 210.14 and Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.529, 210.31 and Matt Latino, Camaro, 11.390, 78.39;

Pro Stock Motorcycle — Gaige Herrera, Suzuki, 6.758, 199.88 def. Richard Gadson, Suzuki, 6.809,

198.17 and Clayton Howey, Suzuki, 6.854, 196.87 and Chase Van Sant, Suzuki, foul;

Top Alcohol Dragster — Joey Severance, 5.203, 274.50 def. McKenna Bold, 5.264, 276.52 and Jamie Noonan, 5.226, 273.22 and Jackie Fricke, 5.261, 275.79;

Top Alcohol Funny Car — Sean Bellemeur, Chevy Camaro, 5.388, 269.73 def. Phil Esz, Camaro, 5.464,

261.42 and Bob McCosh, Camaro, 8.907, 112.28 and Chris Foster, Camaro, 10.331, 107.76;

Competition Eliminator — Monty Bogan, Pontiac G5, 8.410, 150.21 def. Joe Carnasciale, Chevy Cavalier, 8.895, 143.02.

Super Stock — Kent Hanley, Chevy Cavalier, 9.296, 136.87 def. Patrick Glade, Pontiac Firebird, 10.049, 130.62.

Stock Eliminator — David Barton, Chevy Camaro, 10.386, 112.06 def. Jeff Strickland, Camaro, 9.478, 134.08.

Super Comp — Lauren Freer, Dragster, 8.920, 180.57 def. Vance Houston, Dragster, 8.884, 178.40.

Super Gas — Tim Powell, Chevy Corvette, 9.901, 165.84 def. Keith Mayers, Spider, 9.845, 148.31.

Super Street — Keith Mayers, 968, 10.874, 147.49 def. Ray Dew, Nova, 10.845, 140.93.

Top Dragster — Robert Houston, Dragster, 7.085, 183.82 def. Walter Zalak, Dragster, 6.627, 204.79.

Top Sportsman — Frank Altilio, Chevy S-10, 7.320, 166.31 def. Carl Freeman, Chevy Cavalier, 7.752, 174.12.

Pro Modified — Mike Stavrinos, Chevy Camaro, 5.669, 253.56 def. Justin Bond, Camaro, 5.658, 253.66 and Jason Collins, Camaro, 5.695, 250.60 and Stan Shelton, Ford Mustang, 5.766, 251.81;

Factory Stock Showdown — Jonathan Allegrucci, Ford Mustang, 7.716, 178.42 def. Jason Dietsch, Mustang, 7.722, 166.93 and Raymond Nash, Dodge Challenger, 7.739, 175.50 and Taylor Dietsch, Mustang, 9.007, 159.08;

Outlaw Street — Ryan Martin, Chevy Camaro, Broke def. Scott Taylor, Camaro, Foul – Red Light.

Final round-by-round results TOP FUEL:

ROUND ONE — Tony Stewart, 3.727, 331.36 and Billy Torrence, 3.731, 335.98 def. Josh Hart, 3.753, 333.16 and Tony Schumacher, broke; Doug Kalitta, 3.686, 337.33 and Maddi Gordon, 3.777, 332.51 def. Clay Millican, 3.911, 266.69 and Antron Brown, 4.267, 193.02; Justin Ashley, 3.699, 336.74 and Leah Pruett, 3.673, 333.16 def. Will Smith, 3.748, 330.47 and Ida Zetterstrom, 3.803, 334.90; Shawn Langdon, 3.673, 330.15 and Spencer Massey, 3.822, 325.30 def. Dan Mercier, 3.800, 326.32 and Jasmine Salinas, 4.561, 142.61;

SEMIFINALS — Langdon, 3.748, 329.02 and Stewart, 3.776, 328.22 def. Massey, 3.798, 326.56 and Torrence, 3.785, 324.44; Kalitta, 3.707, 339.02 and Pruett, 3.749, 333.66 def. Ashley, 3.774, 331.61 and Gordon, 3.767, 333.16;

FINAL — Kalitta, 3.692, 342.98 def. Langdon, 3.727, 338.51, Pruett, 3.724, 329.42 and Stewart, 10.663, 66.89.

FUNNY CAR:

ROUND ONE — J.R. Todd, Toyota GR Supra, 3.896, 335.32 and Alexis DeJoria, Chevy Camaro, 3.962, 324.36 def. Hunter Green, Dodge Charger, 4.005, 320.89 and Jeff Arend, Charger, 4.100, 309.06; Jordan Vandergriff, Camaro, 3.874, 326.63 and Dave Richards, Ford Mustang, 4.965, 267.11 def. Daniel Wilkerson, Mustang, 6.333, 175.37 and Jeff Diehl, Toyota Camry, 8.013, 91.45; Ron Capps, GR Supra, 3.865, 333.00 and Chad Green, Mustang, 3.950, 320.58 def. Austin Prock, Mustang, 4.460, 191.76 and Spencer Hyde, Mustang, 8.207, 69.59; Jack Beckman, Camaro, 3.868, 327.66 and Matt Hagan, Charger, 3.913, 332.92 def. John Smith, Charger, 4.119, 311.49 and Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 4.576, 193.49;

SEMIFINALS — Hagan, 3.948, 323.74 and Beckman, 4.367, 304.05 def. Vandergriff, 9.698, 72.35 and Richards, DQ; Todd, 3.885, 336.40 and Capps, 3.923, 327.90 def. DeJoria, 3.980, 296.89 and C. Green, 10.164, 82.41;

FINAL — Capps, 3.905, 334.90 def. Beckman, 3.917, 329.50, Hagan, 3.947, 330.55 and Todd, 4.050, 323.81.

PRO STOCK:

ROUND ONE — Matt Hartford, Chevy Camaro, 6.538, 210.87 and Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.561, 208.84 def. Stephen Bell, Camaro, 6.588, 208.81 and Kenny Delco, Camaro, 13.716, 63.18; Cody Coughlin, Camaro, 6.530, 209.30 and Matt Latino, Camaro, 6.560, 208.84 def. Jeg Coughlin, Camaro, 6.592, 207.94 and Cody Anderson, Camaro, 6.521, 209.33; Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.528, 208.94 and Greg Stanfield, Camaro, 6.554, 208.88 def. Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.550, 209.88 and Deric Kramer, Camaro, 6.539, 209.04; Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.531, 209.46 and Eric Latino, Camaro, 6.538, 208.78 def. Rodger Brogdon, Camaro, 6.613, 207.43 and Troy Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 12.543, 110.76;

SEMIFINALS — Hartford, 6.550, 209.95 and G. Anderson, 6.527, 209.39 def. A. Stanfield, 7.403, 152.21 and E. Latino, 15.223, 80.15; M. Latino, 6.559, 209.36 and C. Coughlin, 6.573, 209.56 def. Glenn, 6.538, 209.33 and G. Stanfield, 16.702, 50.71;

FINAL — Hartford, 6.526, 210.05 def. C. Coughlin, 6.529, 210.14, G. Anderson, 6.529, 210.31 and M. Latino, 11.390, 78.39.

PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE:

ROUND ONE — Jianna Evaristo, Buell 1190RX, 6.788, 199.37 and Angie Smith, 1190RX, 6.909, 197.68 def. Steve Johnson, Suzuki Hayabusa, 6.979, 192.58 and Brayden Davis, 7.717, 127.29; Gaige Herrera, Hayabusa, 6.775, 198.17 and John Hall, Beull 1190RX, 6.833, 197.80 def. Geno Scali, Suzuki TL1000, 6.967, 193.93 and Marc Ingwersen, broke; Ryan Oehler, 6.802, 197.86 and Richard Gadson, Hayabusa, 6.858, 197.88 def. Kelly Clontz, TL, 6.850, 197.57 and Wesley Wells, Suzuki GSXR, broke; Chase Van Sant, Suzuki TL 1000, 6.810, 197.59 and Clayton Howey, Hayabusa, 6.828, 197.28 def. Matt Smith, 1190RX, 6.773, 200.53 and Michael Ray, broke;

SEMIFINALS — Howey, 6.815, 198.47 and Van Sant, 6.824, 197.88 def. Evaristo, 6.825, 196.13 and A. Smith, 6.906, 194.66; Herrera, 6.756, 200.08 and Gadson, 6.785, 199.55 def. Hall, 6.821, 200.47 and Oehler, 7.575, 132.99;

FINAL — Herrera, 6.758, 199.88 def. Gadson, 6.809, 198.17, Howey, 6.854, 196.87 and Van Sant, foul.

Point standings

Top Fuel

1. Doug Kalitta, 373; 2. Shawn Langdon, 350; 3. Leah Pruett, 297; 4. Tony Stewart, 296; 5. Josh Hart, 265; 6. Maddi Gordon, 238; 7. Justin Ashley, 208; 8. Billy Torrence, 187; 9. Antron Brown, 163; 10. Clay Millican, 146.

Funny Car

1. Ron Capps, 369; 2. Matt Hagan, 327; 3. J.R. Todd, 299; 4. Chad Green, 276; 5. Jordan Vandergriff, 262; 6. Alexis DeJoria, 235; 7. Spencer Hyde, 221; 8. Jack Beckman, 213; 9. Daniel Wilkerson, 170; 10. Dave Richards, 138.

Pro Stock

1. Dallas Glenn, 357; 2. Greg Anderson, 347; 3. Matt Hartford, 305; 4. Cody Coughlin, 252; 5. Greg Stanfield, 249; 6. Matt Latino, 237; 7. Erica Enders, 212; 8. Aaron Stanfield, 194; 9. Jeg Coughlin, 191; 10. Eric Latino, 173.

Pro Stock Motorcycle

1. Richard Gadson, 217; 2. Gaige Herrera, 175; 3. John Hall, 148; 4. Clayton Howey, 147; 5. Chase Van Sant, 125; 6. Angie Smith, 117; 7. Steve Johnson, 105; 8. Matt Smith, 102; 9. Ryan Oehler, 89; 10. Jianna Evaristo, 83.

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