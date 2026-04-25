Nelson and Uzuni convert in first half as Austin FC blanks Houston Dynamo 2-0

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Jayden Nelson scored in the 13th minute, and Myrto Uzuni added a goal in first-half stoppage…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Jayden Nelson scored in the 13th minute, and Myrto Uzuni added a goal in first-half stoppage time as Austin FC shut out the Houston Dynamo 2-0 on Saturday night.

Austin (2-4-4) took the lead early when Nelson finished from the left side of the box off an assist from Facundo Torres.

Austin doubled its advantage in the second minute of first-half stoppage time when Uzuni scored from outside the box. The strike, assisted by Joseph Rosales, found the bottom-left corner.

Brad Stuver had five saves for Austin to secure the shutout.

Jonathan Bond had three saves for Houston (4-5-0).

Houston pushed for a response in the second half but struggled to generate quality chances, with several attempts from Ezequiel Ponce missing the target.

Houston entered the match on the back of consecutive shutout victories, including a 1-0 win over San Diego on Wednesday, but struggled to convert chances despite generating pressure down the stretch.

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