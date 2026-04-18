NBA Playoffs Prediction Market Apps: Get Top Offers for First Round Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services There is nothing quite like the electricity of postseason basketball, and if you are looking to move beyond simple wagers and dive into something with a bit more strategy, I have got exactly what we need. Use NBA playoffs prediction market apps to make trades on individual games and which team will win the title.

Multiple apps are available. As we look at each option, we’ll go over the welcome offer available to new customers. Get in your first trades on Saturday for the Raptors vs. Cavaliers, Timberwolves vs. Nuggets, Hawks vs. Knicks and Rockets vs. Lakers.

Best NBA Playoffs Prediction Market Apps and Bonuses

Here is a rundown of the best NBA playoffs prediction market apps, along with the bonuses for new customers:

NBA Playoffs Prediction Market Apps Welcome Offer Kalshi Trade $10, Get $10 Bonus Novig 10% Discount Up to $100 + 1,000 Novig Coins and 5 Novig Cash Polymarket $20 Sign-Up Bonus ProphetX 100% Deposit Match Up to $25 OG.com Earn $100 Bonus

NBA fans across the country have access to prediction market apps. Since you are facing other customers instead of the house, you’ll have a better chance at making a profit.

Kalshi Promo Code Unlocks $10 Bonus

Simply create an account with the Kalshi promo code WTOP and make your first $10 in trades. This will result in a $10 bonus. Below, we explain how you can make trades before and during action on Saturday. But keep in mind Kalshi has tons of other options. Make predictions on the champion and a variety of props.

Claim 10% Discount with the Novig Promo Code

The Novig promo code supplies new customers with a 10% discount. Your first prediction on the NBA playoffs will be up to $100 off the standard price. This comes along with some Novig Cash, which works like the standard money that you deposit. Plus, the Novig Coins can be used to make more trades in free mode. It’s a great way to stay in the action and get practice.

Polymarket Promo Code Releases $20 Bonus

Register with the Polymarket promo code and start with a $20 deposit. New customers will have a $20 bonus for the NBA playoffs. If you are looking at markets for the NBA Finals, you’ll notice that the Thunder are on top at 46%. They are followed by the Spurs at 15% and Celtics at 12%.

Score $25 Bonus with the ProphetX Promo

New users who sign up on ProphetX will get a 100% deposit match. Claim up to a $25 bonus for predictions this weekend. It allows customers to view odds in cents, making it much easier to know how much you may win or lose.

Collect $100 Bonus with the Current OG Promo Code Offer

Just complete a few steps on OG.com to score a $100 bonus. This app is owned and operated by Crytpo.com.

Verify your email address: $5

Verify your phone number: $10

Complete ID verification: $15

Make your first deposit (min. $10): $20

Make your first trade (min. $10): $50

Probabilities for the First Round NBA Games on Saturday

If we are going to build a winning strategy, we need to look closely at the board. Here is how today’s matchups are shaping up on the prediction markets:

Matchup Probability Atlanta Hawks @ New York Knicks ATL 33.67% / NYK 66.33% Houston Rockets @ Los Angeles Lakers HOU 66.11% / LAL 33.89% Minnesota Timberwolves @ Denver Nuggets MIN 31.53% / DEN 68.47% Toronto Raptors @ Cleveland Cavaliers TOR 25.35% / CLE 74.65%

When I am placing these trades, I always weigh the risk versus the reward. If you decide to place your initial $10 qualifying trade on today’s heaviest moneyline favorite, the Cleveland Cavaliers (-353), a winning prediction returns a safe but modest $2.83 in profit. Conversely, if you want to take a swing and use that $10 to back the day’s heaviest underdog, the Toronto Raptors (+278), a successful trade yields a much larger $27.80 profit.