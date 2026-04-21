NBA Playoffs Prediction Apps: Get Best 76ers-Celtics, Rockets-Lakers Trade Offers

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services The NBA Playoffs roll on after the Atlanta Hawks and Minnesota Timberwolves pulled off upsets last night, and we have three exciting games to look into tonight with the best prediction apps out there.

NBA Playoffs Prediction Apps

With these prediction apps, like Kalshi, Polymarket and more, you will be able to lock in your predictions for individual playoff games, series or even pick the eventual winner of the NBA Finals. In the process, you can unlock bonuses, discounts and more rewards.

Prediction markets are a bit different than placing a bet with a sportsbook, as users have more flexibility. You will have the ability to buy and sell your positions at any moment. This provides you with a chance to lock in early profits or mitigate potential losses. Before you get started, these are the games we have to look forward to tonight:

Game 2: Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics (BOS leads series 1-0)

Game 2: Portland Trail Blazers vs. San Antonio Spurs (SAS leads series 1-0)

Game 2: Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Lakers (LAL leads series 1-0)

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Claim $10 Trading Bonus







Creating a new account with the Kalshi promo code WTOP is a great way to get started in the prediction market space. When you sign up and make $10 in trades on the platform, you will get $10 in bonuses credited to your account.

That $10 trading threshold can be met with one transaction, or you can make multiple trades to get to that mark and unlock your $10 in bonuses. For example, you can make two separate $5 predictions for the Celtics and Lakers to win tonight and get your reward.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Get $20 Sign-Up Bonus







All that you have to do with the Polymarket promo code WTOP is make an initial deposit of at least $20. This will unleash $20 in bonuses to your account.

So, you will be able to attach tonight’s NBA markets with at least $40 in funds combined between your deposit and bonus.

Novig Promo Code WTOP: $100 Discount On First Order







With the Novig promo code offer, you will secure multiple rewards. The main piece is the 10% discount, which can be used to get up to $100 off your first order. In addition, you will receive 1,000 in Novig Coins and 5 in Novig Cash.

You will have the ability to put the 1,000 in Novig Coins to use in the free version of the app. You will be able to test out your strategies before playing with real money.

OG Promo Code: Up To $100 In Bonuses







The OG promo code offer allows you to secure up to $100 in bonuses when you complete five separate steps. The app is powered by Crypto.com, and it was launched just before the Super Bowl this year. Sign up and complete these steps to get your reward:

Verify email address: $5

Verify phone number: $10

Identity verification: $15

Make a first deposit of at least $10: $20

Make your first trade of at least $10: $50

Crypto.com Promo Code: Up To $50 CRO Bonuses







Crypto.com itself is also in the prediction market space. You will be able to get up to $50 in CRO bonuses, starting by making a cryptocurrency trade on the platform. Then, take your funds and stake them to get up to $50 in bonuses from this offer.