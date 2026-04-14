NASCAR rolls into Kansas City following Ty Gibbs’ first career Cup Series win

All Times Eastern NASCAR CUP SERIES AdventHealth 400 Site: Kansas City, Kansas. Track: Kansas Speedway. Race distance: 267 laps, 400.5…

All Times Eastern

NASCAR CUP SERIES

AdventHealth 400

Site: Kansas City, Kansas.

Track: Kansas Speedway.

Race distance: 267 laps, 400.5 miles.

Schedule: Saturday, practice, 4 p.m., qualifying, 5:10 p.m.; Sunday, race, 2 p.m. (FOX).

Last year: Pole-sitter Kyle Larson remained unchallenged throughout the race while leading 221 of 267 laps in a dominant performance that earned him his 32nd career victory.

Last race: Ty Gibbs secured his first career Cup Series win after holding off a late surge from Ryan Blaney in overtime at Bristol.

Next race: April 26, Talladega, Alabama.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR O’REILLY AUTO PARTS SERIES

Kansas Lottery 300

Site: Kansas City, Kansas.

Track: Kansas Speedway.

Race distance: 200 laps, 300 miles.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 7 p.m., qualifying, 8:05 p.m.; Saturday, race, 7 p.m. (CW).

Last year: Brandon Jones led 54 laps and captured his seventh career win, beating Connor Zilisch by 2.78 seconds in what was previously a fall playoff race.

Last race: Connor Zilisch secured his first O’Reilly series win of the year in Bristol after opting not to pit for fresh tires and holding off a late charge from Kyle Larson.

Next race: April 25, Talladega, Alabama.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN TRUCK SERIES

Last race: Christopher Bell earned his eighth career victory, and first since 2017, while fending off a late charge from Chandler Smith at Bristol.

Next race: May 1, Fort Worth, Texas.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

FORMULA 1

Last race: Capitalizing on a free pit stop under a safety car, Kimi Antonelli became the first teenager to win back-to-back races, beating Oscar Piastri by 13.7 seconds.

Next race: May 3, Miami.

Online: http://www.formula1.com

NTT INDYCAR SERIES

Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach

Site: Long Beach, California.

Track: Streets of Long Beach.

Race distance: 90 laps, 177.12 miles.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 6 p.m.; Saturday, practice, 1:30 p.m., qualifying, 6:30 p.m.; Sunday, warmup, 1 p.m., race, 5:30 p.m. (FOX).

Last year: Kyle Kirkwood led 46 laps from the pole, capturing his third career series victory by 2.6 seconds over Alex Palou.

Last race: Pole-sitter Alex Palou led 79 of 90 laps en route to his second win of the season, finishing more than 13 seconds ahead of second-place for his 21st career victory.

Next race: May 9, Indianapolis.

Online: http://www.indycar.com

NHRA DRAG RACING

Next race: April 26, Concord, North Carolina.

Online: http://www.nhra.com

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

WORLD OF OUTLAWS HY-VEE PERKS 40

WORLD OF OUTLAWS SOUTHERN INDIANA SHOWDOWN

Next race: April 24-25.

Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com

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