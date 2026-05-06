Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Claim $10 Bonus for MLB Games, Sixers-Knicks, NBA Playoffs

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Unlock a special welcome offer for the NBA, NHL, MLB or any other sport by using Kalshi promo code WTOP. This promotion allows users to secure a $10 bonus by making $10 worth of trades. Click here to start signing up.

You can put this bonus to work immediately on upcoming 76ers vs. Knicks prediction markets, or use it to get in on the action for any other NBA games taking place this week during this round of the playoffs. Kalshi also has extensive options in politics, culture, crypto, climate, financials and more.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP Delivers $10 Bonus

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $10 Sign-Up Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Bonus Last Verified On May 6, 2026

By signing up, new users are eligible to receive a $10 sign-up bonus. To claim the reward, simply create your account and make a first-time deposit of at least $1. The $10 bonus will then be fully unlocked once you have made $10 in trades on the platform’s prediction markets.

You can use these initial trades on the upcoming NBA Postseason slate, highlighting the highly anticipated matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and the New York Knicks. Whether you are backing the Knicks or the visiting 76ers, getting started is simple. Kalshi’s unique prediction markets are legally available in all 50 states, and users must be at least 18 years old to play and claim this welcome bonus.

Explore NBA Prediction Markets

Matchup Probabilities Philadelphia 76ers at New York Knicks PHI 29% // NYK 71% Minnesota Timberwolves at San Antonio Spurs MIN 23% // SAS 77%

When deciding how to use your welcome offer, breaking down advanced team metrics can reveal which side is the smarter trade. Looking at the marquee matchup between the 76ers and the Knicks, New York enters Game 2 with tons of momentum after a 39-point drubbing in Game 1. The Knicks boast exceptional offensive execution and consistent defensive pressure to control the pace of play. Conversely, Philadelphia has struggled to control games and secure key possessions. These stark contrasts in overall efficiency heavily support why the Knicks are the favored market pick.

How to Activate Kalshi Promo Code WTOP

Getting started with Kalshi and securing your $10 sign-up bonus is a straightforward process. To ensure you don’t miss out on this offer ahead of the Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks matchup, simply follow the activation steps below:

Create an Account: Register for a new account by providing standard personal information. As part of the regulatory process, you will also need to provide proof of identification. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, make sure to enter the promo code WTOP to opt into the promotion. Make a Deposit: Fund your newly created account with a first-time deposit of at least $1. Place Your Trades: To unlock the bonus, you must make $10 worth of trades on the platform. It is important to note that you do not have to make a single trade worth $10. Instead, you just need to accumulate a sum of $10 in total trades.

Once your total trades reach the $10 threshold, your $10 sign-up bonus will be credited to your account and available for use on any available prediction markets.