Inter rallies to beat Como 4-3 and moves closer to Serie A title after Napoli draw

ROME (AP) — Inter Milan came back from two goals down for a 4-3 victory at Como on Sunday and…

ROME (AP) — Inter Milan came back from two goals down for a 4-3 victory at Como on Sunday and extended its Serie A lead to nine points with six rounds remaining.

Marcus Thuram and Denzel Dumfries each had braces for Inter, which took advantage of second-place Napoli being held 1-1 at Parma earlier to increase its advantage.

Alex Valle and Nico Paz scored for Como late in the first half before Thuram started the comeback with a goal in first-half added time.

Lucas Da Cunha pulled one back with a penalty for Como in the 89th.

The teams will met again in the second leg of the Italian Cup semifinals later this month after a 0-0 first leg.

It was another encouraging sign for Inter after a 5-2 victory over Roma last weekend ended a three-match winless streak.

Cristian Chivu is attempting to win Serie A during his first season in charge at Inter after replacing the departed Simone Inzaghi.

Como dropped from fourth to fifth and just outside the Champions League places.

Napoli concedes after 33 seconds

Napoli conceded a goal after 33 seconds in a draw that may end its chances of successfully defending the Serie A title.

Scott McTominay equalized on the hour mark for Napoli after Gabriel Strefezza scored early on with a play that began with a long ball from Parma goalkeeper Zion Suzuki.

The result ended a five-match winning streak for Napoli.

Parma moved nine points above the relegation zone in 14th.

Also, Bologna beat Lecce 2-0 with goals from Remo Freuler and Riccardo Orsolini and Genoa beat Sassuolo 2-1 with goals from Ruslan Malinovskyi and Caleb Ekuban.

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