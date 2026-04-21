Muncy, Rushing both homer twice as Dodgers rout Rockies 12-3 behind Wrobleski to split 4-game set

DENVER (AP) — Max Muncy went 4 for 4 with two homers and scored four times as the Los Angeles…

DENVER (AP) — Max Muncy went 4 for 4 with two homers and scored four times as the Los Angeles Dodgers hit five longballs to back Justin Wrobleski in a 12-3 victory Monday night over the Colorado Rockies.

Dalton Rushing also had two home runs for the Dodgers, giving him seven in his past seven games. Miguel Rojas launched his first of the season and got his 1,000th career hit with a single in the fourth inning.

Wrobleski (3-0) allowed one run and eight hits across seven innings to help Los Angeles split the four-game series at Coors Field. He struck out three and walked none, throwing 72 of his 97 pitches for strikes.

The left-hander has yielded just two earned runs in 21 innings over his last three starts.

Shohei Ohtani had a hit and two walks to extend his career-best on-base streak to 52 games, putting the two-time reigning NL MVP one game away from tying Shawn Green for the second-longest run in Dodgers history.

Muncy batted .588 (10 for 17) with four home runs and five RBIs in the series.

Jordan Beck had three hits and an RBI for the Rockies. TJ Rumfield hit his third home run.

Jose Quintana (0-2) gave up eight hits and six runs in five innings, though only four of those runs were earned on a night when his team committed three errors (one by Quintana).

Colorado fell to 7-23 against the Dodgers since the start of the 2024 season.

Up next

Dodgers: RHP Yoshinobu Yamamoto (2-1, 2.10 ERA) pitches against Giants RHP Landon Roupp (3-1, 2.38) in San Francisco Giants on Tuesday.

Rockies: Had not announced a scheduled starter to face RHP Randy Vásquez (1-0, 2.49 ERA) and the visiting San Diego Padres on Tuesday.

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