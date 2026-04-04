MRI reveals a right calf strain for Mets right fielder Juan Soto

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — New York Mets right fielder Juan Soto has been diagnosed with a right calf strain after…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — New York Mets right fielder Juan Soto has been diagnosed with a right calf strain after undergoing an MRI on Saturday.

Soto was injured Friday night trying to run from first to third during the Mets’ 10-3 win over the San Francisco Giants.

Both Soto and manager Carlos Mendoza were surprised that the MRI didn’t show more damage than it did.

“Right now it’s a minor strain,” Soto said at Oracle Park on Saturday. “We’re going to be going day-by-day, see how it feels. No decisions have been made yet. We’re going to see how I wake up the next couple of days and go from there.

“It’s impressive what we saw on the imaging because I feel way better than yesterday. I definitely feel really good, and to see what came out on the MRI, it was surprising for me.”

Mendoza saw Soto walking through the Mets clubhouse prior to Saturday’s game against the Giants and appearing to be doing well. The team has not ruled out placing Soto on the injured list but is hoping to avoid that.

“He’s got that mild strain but surprisingly when I saw him earlier, the way he’s walking around, just the attitude itself, he seems to be in a really good place,” Mendoza said. “That’s a tricky area. We’re going to have to be really, really careful with him. The good news is how he’s feeling and the feedback we’re getting from him.”

In eight games this season, Soto is batting .355 with one home run and five RBIs. The veteran slugger is in the second season of a $765 million, 15-year deal.

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