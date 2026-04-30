Montreal hosts Tampa Bay with 3-2 series lead

Tampa Bay Lightning (50-26-6, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (48-24-10, in the Atlantic Division) Montreal, Quebec; Friday, 7…

Tampa Bay Lightning (50-26-6, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (48-24-10, in the Atlantic Division)

Montreal, Quebec; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

LINE: Lightning -115, Canadiens -105; over/under is 5.5

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Canadiens lead series 3-2

BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens host the Tampa Bay Lightning in the first round of the NHL Playoffs with a 3-2 lead in the series. The teams meet Wednesday for the 10th time this season. The Canadiens won the previous matchup 3-2.

Montreal has gone 48-24-10 overall with a 19-10-2 record in Atlantic Division play. The Canadiens have a +28 scoring differential, with 279 total goals scored and 251 given up.

Tampa Bay has a 50-26-6 record overall and an 18-10-3 record in Atlantic Division games. The Lightning rank fourth in NHL play with 286 total goals (averaging 3.5 per game).

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicholas Suzuki has 29 goals and 72 assists for the Canadiens. Juraj Slafkovsky has four goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

Brandon Hagel has 36 goals and 38 assists for the Lightning. Dominic James has three goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 6-3-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 5.1 assists, 6.5 penalties and 16.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Lightning: 4-4-2, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.1 assists, 6.7 penalties and 17.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Canadiens: Patrik Laine: out (abdomen), Noah Dobson: out (thumb).

Lightning: Nick Paul: day to day (illness), Charle-Edouard D’Astous: day to day (undisclosed), Victor Hedman: out (personal), Pontus Holmberg: out (upper-body).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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