Moniak leads Rockies against the Mets after 4-hit outing

Colorado Rockies (10-16, fifth in the NL West) vs. New York Mets (9-16, fourth in the NL East) New York;…

Colorado Rockies (10-16, fifth in the NL West) vs. New York Mets (9-16, fourth in the NL East)

New York; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Michael Lorenzen (1-2, 7.48 ERA, 2.12 WHIP, 16 strikeouts); Mets: Freddy Peralta (1-2, 4.05 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 28 strikeouts)

LINE: Mets -231, Rockies +190; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies take on the New York Mets after Mickey Moniak had four hits on Thursday in a 10-8 loss to the Padres.

New York has a 5-7 record in home games and a 9-16 record overall. The Mets have a 3-1 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Colorado is 10-16 overall and 3-10 in road games. The Rockies have a 6-3 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Francisco Alvarez leads the Mets with a .242 batting average, and has two doubles, four home runs, nine walks and seven RBIs. Francisco Lindor is 12 for 38 with two home runs and five RBIs over the past 10 games.

Moniak leads the Rockies with eight home runs while slugging .750. Troy Johnston is 12 for 31 with three doubles and six RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 2-8, .205 batting average, 4.75 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

Rockies: 4-6, .272 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Francisco Lindor: 10-Day IL (calf), Jared Young: 10-Day IL (knee), Reed Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Gerber: 15-Day IL (finger), A.J. Minter: 15-Day IL (lat), Justin Hagenman: 60-Day IL (rib), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dedniel Nunez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (wrist)

Rockies: Ryan Feltner: day-to-day (tricep), Willi Castro: day-to-day (knee), Kyle Freeland: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (back), McCade Brown: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pierson Ohl: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jeff Criswell: 60-Day IL (elbow), RJ Petit: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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