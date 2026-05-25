DraftKings Promo Code: Get $100 Memorial Day Bonus for MLB, Cavs-Knicks Game 4

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Set up your new profile with the DraftKings promo code offer and get a $100 betting bonus for a full slate of holiday MLB games Knicks vs. Cavs Game 4. Bet $5 on the Knicks to advance to the Finals or the Cavs to stay alive and unlock your $100 in bonus bets instantly. Click here to register.

DraftKings Promo Code For $100 NBA Playoffs Bonus

Unlocking this value is a seamless process. There is no complicated promotional code to manually input to access your bonus ahead of this Eastern Conference Finals clash. Review the essential parameters below before placingyour wagers:

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New DraftKings User Offer Bet $5, Get $100 in bonus bets instantly Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Promotion Confirmed May 25th, 2026

DraftKings Promo Code Details: Bet $5, Get $100 Guaranteed

Exclusive to new DraftKings customers, this promotional structure provides a high-probability entry point into the NBA betting markets. By placing a $5 qualifying wager on odds of -500 or longer, users instantly trigger a $100 bonus payout. The intrinsic value of this offer lies in its absolute guarantee—the outcome of the game does not impact your ability to receive the bonus.

Once the qualifying wager is processed, the $100 is distributed directly into your account as four separate $25 bonus bets. This allows bettors to diversify their exposure across multiple playoff markets. Note that these bonus bets carry a strict 7-day expiration window, requiring swift allocation to maximize their utility.

Use Your DraftKings NBA Promo On Knicks vs. Cavs

Bet Type New York Knicks Cleveland Cavaliers Spread -2.5 (-108) +2.5 (-112) Moneyline -130 +110 Total Points Over 217.5 (-110) Under 217.5 (-110)

Analyzing the recent betting trends reveals a distinct momentum shift favoring the visitors. The New York Knicks are a flawless 5-0 (1.000) against the spread (ATS) on the road over their last five contests, highlighting their ability to execute away from Madison Square Garden. Conversely, the Cleveland Cavaliers trend toward higher-scoring outputs following a defeat, with the total points going over in three of their last four bounce-back opportunities.

The underlying metrics from the first three games illustrate a severe offensive disparity. New York’s offense has operated with remarkable efficiency, producing 115 points per game on 52% shooting from the floor, supported by 26.3 assists per contest. Cleveland has struggled to match that output, managing only 101.7 points per game on a pedestrian 43% field goal percentage.

Advanced statistical profiles further confirm New York’s dominance in this series. The Knicks currently hold a massive 18.1 postseason Net Rating alongside a 55.1% Total Rebound Percentage (TRB%), successfully controlling both the pace of play and the glass. The Cavaliers, sitting at a flat 0.0 Net Rating and a 50.4% TRB% for the postseason, must leverage their home-court environment to disrupt New York’s efficiency if they hope to keep their season alive.

Monday’s MLB Betting Slate

While the NBA playoffs dominate the evening schedule, baseball bettors can also utilize their sportsbook accounts to find value on the diamond. Monday’s MLB slate features several intriguing matchups worth monitoring:

New York Yankees vs. Kansas City Royals

Philadelphia Phillies vs. San Diego Padres

Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers

Bettors looking to diversify their daily portfolio can apply their approach to these contests, potentially utilizing bonus bets generated from the DraftKings offer.

Activate The DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Securing this DraftKings welcome bonus is an efficient, step-by-step procedure. Because the promotion is automatically applied, you do not need to manually input a promo code during registration. Follow these logical steps to fund your account and claim your bonus: