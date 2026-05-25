Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Get $10 Bonus MLB, Knicks-Cavs Game 4 Trades

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players can sign up with Kalshi promo code WTOP and secure a $10 bonus immediately for Memorial Day sports predictions. Create a new account and start with $10 in trades to unlock this bonus for MLB games and Knicks-Cavs Game 4. Click here to start signing up.

Quick Summary: Kalshi Promo Code WTOP

Kalshi promo code: Use WTOP when creating a new Kalshi account.

Use when creating a new Kalshi account. Welcome bonus: New eligible users can claim a $10 sign-up bonus .

New eligible users can claim a . How to qualify: Sign up, verify your identity, deposit at least $1 , and complete $10 in trades .

Sign up, verify your identity, deposit at least , and complete . Who can use it: Users must be 18 or older and physically located in the United States.

Users must be and physically located in the United States. Best use case: The offer can be used to explore Kalshi prediction markets, including NBA playoff markets such as Knicks vs. Cavaliers Game 4 .

The offer can be used to explore Kalshi prediction markets, including NBA playoff markets such as . Platform type: Kalshi is a federally regulated prediction market exchange , not a traditional sportsbook.

Kalshi is a , not a traditional sportsbook. Promo status: The Kalshi promo code WTOP was last verified on May 25, 2026.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $10 Sign-Up Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Bonus Last Verified On May 25, 2026

Eligible new Kalshi customers have a fantastic opportunity to claim a $10 sign-up bonus when registering for a new account. This welcome offer is perfectly timed for the highly anticipated NBA postseason matchup featuring the New York Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers. By signing up and utilizing this promotion, fans can add an extra layer of excitement to their predictions for this playoff series.

To qualify for this promotion, participants must be at least 18 years old. Unlike traditional platforms, Kalshi operates as a federally regulated financial exchange and is available in all 50 states. In order to claim the $10 bonus, new users must make a first-time deposit of at least $1.

Once the account is funded, the $10 bonus will be unlocked after the user has made $10 in trades on their prediction markets. After those initial trades are settled, your bonus funds will be successfully released. While the NBA playoffs offer high-profile markets, users can also apply these bonus funds to active prediction markets across the NHL and MLB.

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Preview

Team Win Probability New York Knicks 56.2% Cleveland Cavaliers 43.8%

When evaluating which team might be the better prediction, recent postseason momentum strongly favors New York. The Knicks are currently on the most dominant run in NBA history. They are on a 10-game winning streak with a +225 point differential, which is the best point differential in a 10-game span in NBA history.

New York can clinch its first trip to the NBA Finals since 1999. Will Donovan Mitchell and James Harden show signs of life in Game 4? The winner of this series will face off against the Oklahoma City Thunder or San Antonio Spurs in the NBA Finals.

How to Activate Kalshi Promo Code WTOP

Claiming your welcome offer is a simple and straightforward process. Follow these exact steps to unlock your sign-up bonus:

Create an Account: Click on the links on this page and begin the registration process by providing standard personal information, such as your name, email address, and date of birth. Verify Your Identity: Because Kalshi operates as a regulated financial exchange, you will need to provide proof of identification to secure and verify your account. Enter the Promo Code: During registration, make sure to enter the Kalshi promo code WTOP to officially opt into this welcome offer. Make a Qualifying Deposit: Link a payment method and make a first-time deposit of at least $1 into your new account. Place $10 in Trades: To activate the offer, you must make $10 worth of trades on the platform. You do not have to place a single trade worth $10; a cumulative sum of $10 across multiple smaller trades will successfully fulfill this requirement.

Once your total trades reach the $10 threshold and settle, your $10 sign-up bonus will become available in your account balance. This bonus can then be applied to the rest of the NBA playoffs, or utilized to trade on exciting outcomes across the NHL and MLB.