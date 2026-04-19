Monday’s NBA matchups: Raptors-Cavaliers, Hawks-Knicks and Timberwolves-Nuggets are set for Game 2s

There’s a cliche that gets unearthed at this time of year, without fail, reminding everyone that a playoff series doesn’t…

There’s a cliche that gets unearthed at this time of year, without fail, reminding everyone that a playoff series doesn’t truly begin until one team wins on the other team’s home floor.

If so, then the Toronto-Cleveland, Atlanta-New York and Minnesota-Denver series still haven’t gotten going.

The Cavaliers, Knicks and Nuggets all held serve in their playoff openers on Saturday — and will simply look to successfully defend their home floors again when Game 2 of those series get played on Monday night.

“They did their job. They got the first game on their floor,” Minnesota star guard Anthony Edwards said after the Timberwolves lost Game 1 in Denver, the resumption of what’s become one of the league’s top playoff rivalries in recent years. “And we’re going to do our job next game.”

Of the three road teams that will be playing on Monday, only the Timberwolves had a double-digit lead at any point in Game 1. They jumped out to a 12-point edge before Denver finally hit its stride.

“We were up against it right away. And that’s a big thing for a road team, to come out and punch the home team in the mouth,” Nuggets coach David Adelman said. “That’s what they did after we missed shots. And just the reaction to that, staying together, winning a grimy game, it is good.”

Toronto’s biggest lead in Game 1 at Cleveland was five points (27-22 late in the first). It didn’t take long for the Cavs to assume control.

“Game 1 is important,” Cleveland coach Kenny Atkinson said. “Obviously, they came in confident and they’re a physical team and talented team. But I thought, right off the bat, we set the tone. I think it’s super important.”

Atlanta’s biggest lead in Game 1 at New York was just four (11-7 early) — but the Hawks were within single digits of the Knicks most of the way.

“The formula for us, and our identity, has been to run and move the ball,” Hawks coach Quin Snyder said. “And it’s not like we didn’t do that, but we need to do more of it. We’re playing a really good team. It’s Game 1 and you take it, you watch it and we’ll see more specifically some of the things that we need do to be better.”

Toronto Raptors at Cleveland Cavaliers

When/Where to Watch: Game 2, 7 p.m. EDT (Peacock/NBCSN)

Series: Cavaliers lead, 1-0.

Betting line: Cavaliers by 8.5.

What to Know: For as much as people talk about how dynamic the Cleveland backcourt of Donovan Mitchell and James Harden is (and rightly so), there’s a third part of that equation now that Max Strus is back for the Cavs after missing much of the season because of injury. Strus has played in 13 games this season and scored at least 24 points in four of them, and his 24 off the bench in Game 1 basically was the deciding factor in the game. If there’s one big reason for optimism on the Raptors side going into Game 2, maybe it’s this: Toronto has shown the ability to regroup quickly after losses, going 18-8 in its most recent 26 games that followed a defeat.

Atlanta Hawks at New York Knicks

When/Where to Watch: Game 2, 8 p.m. EDT (NBC/Peacock)

Series: Knicks lead, 1-0.

Betting line: Knicks by 5.5.

What to Know: The Hawks have gone on to lose each of their last five playoff series after dropping Game 1, with the most recent exception to that being the 2015 East semifinals against Washington. And the Knicks needed to start this series off the right way, rather than risk waking up the echoes of what was a 4-6 record in their 10 most recent playoff games at Madison Square Garden entering Saturday. Atlanta lost Game 1 by 11 points and took 11 fewer free throws than the Knicks did, a fact that Hawks fans surely noticed. New York got to the foul line 30 times for only the eighth time all season (though in fairness, six of those FTAs came in the final minute).

Minnesota Timberwolves at Denver Nuggets

When/Where to Watch: Game 2, 10:30 p.m. EDT (NBC/Peacock)

Series: Nuggets lead, 1-0.

Betting line: Nuggets by 6.5.

What to Know: No teams have faced off in more playoff games than these two have since the start of the 2023 postseason; Denver is 8-5 in 13 playoff tilts vs. Minnesota in that span, with the combined score of those contests being Nuggets 1,370, Timberwolves 1,351. Game 1 of this matchup did nothing to suggest that another long series between these rivals isn’t on the way. Denver had a big edge in free throws attempted (33-19) in Game 1 and Nuggets guard Jamal Murray was 16 for 16 from the line (the most free throws without a miss in a playoff game since 2021). Anthony Edwards took 19 shots in Game 1 for Minnesota, and against a high-octane team like Denver the Wolves might be wondering if he needs to take more.

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