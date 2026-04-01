Michigan State’s Tom Izzo says he had serious talks last year about coaching NBA’s Phoenix Suns

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State’s Tom Izzo said he considered coaching the Phoenix Suns after discussing the possibility…

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State’s Tom Izzo said he considered coaching the Phoenix Suns after discussing the possibility last year with one of his former players, Mat Ishbia, who owns the NBA team.

“We talked seriously about it,” Izzo said Wednesday on “The Dan Patrick Show,” during a virtual interview from his office on campus.

The 71-year-old Hall of Fame coach chose to lead the Spartans for a 31st season and extended his record of reaching 28 consecutive NCAA Tournaments. They were eliminated by Connecticut in the Sweet 16.

Izzo has turned down multiple opportunities to coach in the NBA, including with Cleveland and Atlanta. Izzo said last week that Huskies coach Dan Hurley asked him for advice after the Los Angeles Lakers offered him a $70 million, six-year contract in 2024.

Ishiba, a walk-on guard on Izzo’s national championship team in 2000, hired former Michigan State video coordinator Jordan Ott to coach the Suns this season. Ishiba also hired a former Spartans assistant, Brian Gregory, to be the team’s general manager and gave former teammate Mateen Cleaves a job in player development.

Phoenix is in a position to make the playoffs with Ott on the bench after it was 10 games under .500 under coach Mike Budenholzer in his only season with the franchise.

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