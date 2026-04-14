McClanahan earns his first win since 2023 as the Rays beat the White Sox 8-5

CHICAGO (AP) — Shane McClanahan pitched five innings for his first win in nearly three years, and the Tampa Bay…

CHICAGO (AP) — Shane McClanahan pitched five innings for his first win in nearly three years, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Chicago White Sox 8-5 on Tuesday night for their fourth straight victory.

Ryan Vilade had three hits, including an RBI double, and scored three runs for the Rays. Ben Williamson doubled twice and drove in three runs as Tampa Bay spoiled the major league debut of White Sox starter Nick Schultz.

Everson Pereira hit a three-run homer in his return from a left-ankle sprain for the only runs off McClanahan (1-1), a two time All-Star who made his third start of 2026 after missing two seasons.

The 28-year-old left-hander allowed two hits and two earned runs, while striking out four and walking four.

Munetaka Murakami lofted a two-run homer off Yoendrys Gómez in the ninth, then Bryan Baker got the final out for his third save.

McClanahan last won on June 16, 2023, improving to 11-1 that season. He underwent Tommy John surgery in August 2023, then a nerve-related issue and operation in 2025 shut him down.

Schultz (0-1), the White Sox top pitching prospect, allowed four runs on three hits and four walks in 4 1/3 innings. The 6-foot-10 lefty allowed three runs — two scored on his throwing error — in a shaky first before settling down, and striking out four.

The Rays jumped out 3-0 in the first. Schultz walked Jonathan Aranda and Junior Caminero with one out and Vilade’s double made it 1-0.

Williamson bunted back to the mound, but Schultz threw wildly to home, allowing Caminero and Vilade to score.

Williamson’s double in the third upped Tampa Bay’s lead to 4-0. Pereira’s drive in the bottom half cut it to 4-3.

RBI singles by Nick Fortes and Diaz in the sixth made it 6-3. Williamson and DeLuca drove in runs in the seventh.

Up next

Tampa Bay RHP Jesse Scholtens (0-0, 0.00 ERA) faces Chicago RHP Sean Burke (0-1, 3.60) on Wednesday.

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