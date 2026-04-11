Mavericks take on the Bulls on 3-game skid

Chicago Bulls (31-50, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (25-56, 13th in the Western Conference) Dallas; Sunday, 8:30…

Chicago Bulls (31-50, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (25-56, 13th in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Sunday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas will try to end its three-game skid when the Mavericks take on Chicago.

The Mavericks have gone 15-25 in home games. Dallas is 12-20 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.9 turnovers per game.

The Bulls are 13-27 on the road. Chicago has a 13-32 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Mavericks score 113.7 points per game, 7.5 fewer points than the 121.2 the Bulls allow. The Bulls average 14.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 12.8 per game the Mavericks allow.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Bulls won the last matchup 125-107 on Jan. 11, with Matas Buzelis scoring 15 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cooper Flagg is averaging 21.2 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Mavericks. Max Christie is averaging 10.3 points over the past 10 games.

Tre Jones is averaging 14.2 points and 5.4 assists for the Bulls. Collin Sexton is averaging 19.3 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 48.2% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 2-8, averaging 115.0 points, 41.9 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 125.2 points per game.

Bulls: 2-8, averaging 117.1 points, 45.6 rebounds, 26.5 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 127.6 points.

INJURIES: Mavericks: P.J. Washington: out (elbow), Marvin Bagley III: day to day (shoulder), Dereck Lively II: out for season (foot), Klay Thompson: out (illness), Daniel Gafford: out (rest), Caleb Martin: out (foot), Brandon Williams: out (illness), Kyrie Irving: out for season (knee), Naji Marshall: out (hip).

Bulls: Anfernee Simons: out (wrist), Matas Buzelis: day to day (ankle), Isaac Okoro: out (quad), Jalen Smith: out for season (calf), Noa Essengue: out for season (shoulder), Josh Giddey: out (hamstring), Guerschon Yabusele: out (shoulder), Nick Richards: out (elbow), Zach Collins: out for season (toe).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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