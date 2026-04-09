Masters Tournament Scores

Thursday At Augusta National Augusta, Ga. Yardage: 7,565; Par: 72 First Round Sam Burns, United States 34-33—67 Rory McIlroy, Northern…

Thursday

At Augusta National

Augusta, Ga.

Yardage: 7,565; Par: 72

First Round

Sam Burns, United States 34-33—67 Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland 34-33—67 Jason Day, Australia 36-33—69 Kurt Kitayama, United States 33-36—69 Patrick Reed, United States 31-38—69 Shane Lowry, Ireland 35-35—70 Justin Rose, England 33-37—70 Xander Schauffele, United States 35-35—70 Scottie Scheffler, United States 33-37—70 Jacob Bridgeman, United States 37-34—71 Brian Campbell, United States 35-36—71 Tommy Fleetwood, England 32-39—71 Hao-Tong Li, China 37-34—71 Aaron Rai, England 33-38—71 Nick Taylor, Canada 35-36—71 Gary Woodland, United States 33-38—71 Keegan Bradley, United States 40-32—72 Michael Brennan, United States 36-36—72 Wyndham Clark, United States 36-36—72 Sergio Garcia, Spain 35-37—72 Ryan Gerard, United States 39-33—72 Chris Gotterup, United States 35-37—72 Ben Griffin, United States 37-35—72 Max Homa, United States 35-37—72 Brooks Koepka, United States 36-36—72 Hideki Matsuyama, Japan 37-35—72 Matthew McCarty, United States 36-36—72 Kristoffer Reitan, Norway 36-36—72 Adam Scott, Australia 38-34—72 Jordan Spieth, United States 34-38—72 Sam Stevens, United States 36-36—72 Justin Thomas, United States 34-38—72 Akshay Bhatia, United States 34-39—73 Harris English, United States 38-35—73 Russell Henley, United States 36-37—73 Dustin Johnson, United States 36-37—73 Jake Knapp, United States 35-38—73 Sepp Straka, Austria 35-38—73 Cameron Young, United States 40-33—73 Ludvig Aberg, Sweden 35-39—74 Ethan Fang, United States 36-38—74 Matt Fitzpatrick, England 38-36—74 Tyrrell Hatton, England 38-36—74 Collin Morikawa, United States 38-36—74 Jose Maria Olazabal, Spain 34-40—74 Cameron Smith, Australia 36-38—74 J.J. Spaun, United States 37-37—74 Corey Conners, Canada 36-39—75 Viktor Hovland, Norway 39-36—75 Zach Johnson, United States 36-39—75 Michael Kim, United States 37-38—75 Si Woo Kim, South Korea 37-38—75 Tom McKibbin, Northern Ireland 36-39—75 Andrew Novak, United States 37-38—75 Charl Schwartzel, South Africa 37-38—75 Daniel Berger, United States 37-39—76 Bryson DeChambeau, United States 36-40—76 Jackson Herrington, United States 39-37—76 Nicolai Hojgaard, Denmark 36-40—76 Sungjae Im, South Korea 38-38—76 John Keefer, United States 38-38—76 Marco Penge, England 41-35—76 Bubba Watson, United States 41-35—76 Danny Willett, England 37-39—76 Patrick Cantlay, United States 38-39—77 Ryan Fox, New Zealand 41-36—77 Harry Hall, England 37-40—77 Mason Howell, United States 39-38—77 Casey Jarvis, South Africa 38-39—77 Maverick McNealy, United States 40-37—77 Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Denmark 38-39—77 Alex Noren, Sweden 37-40—77 Fred Couples, United States 34-44—78 Rasmus Hojgaard, Denmark 37-41—78 Min Woo Lee, Australia 39-39—78 Jon Rahm, Spain 40-38—78 Angel Cabrera, Argentina 40-39—79 Nicolas Echavarria, Colombia 37-42—79 Max Greyserman, United States 38-41—79 Brian Harman, United States 39-40—79 Vijay Singh, Fiji 38-41—79 Fifa Laopakdee, Thailand 40-40—80 Robert MacIntyre, Scotland 39-41—80 Carlos Ortiz, Mexico 43-37—80 Sami Valimaki, Finland 37-43—80 Brandon Holtz, United States 40-41—81 Mateo Pulcini, Argentina 39-42—81 Mike Weir, Canada 41-40—81 Davis Riley, United States 42-40—82 Naoyuki Kataoka, Japan 38-46—84 Aldrich Potgieter, South Africa 44-40—84

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