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Masters Tournament Scores

The Associated Press

April 9, 2026, 7:36 PM

Thursday

At Augusta National

Augusta, Ga.

Yardage: 7,565; Par: 72

First Round

Sam Burns, United States 34-33—67
Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland 34-33—67
Jason Day, Australia 36-33—69
Kurt Kitayama, United States 33-36—69
Patrick Reed, United States 31-38—69
Shane Lowry, Ireland 35-35—70
Justin Rose, England 33-37—70
Xander Schauffele, United States 35-35—70
Scottie Scheffler, United States 33-37—70
Jacob Bridgeman, United States 37-34—71
Brian Campbell, United States 35-36—71
Tommy Fleetwood, England 32-39—71
Hao-Tong Li, China 37-34—71
Aaron Rai, England 33-38—71
Nick Taylor, Canada 35-36—71
Gary Woodland, United States 33-38—71
Keegan Bradley, United States 40-32—72
Michael Brennan, United States 36-36—72
Wyndham Clark, United States 36-36—72
Sergio Garcia, Spain 35-37—72
Ryan Gerard, United States 39-33—72
Chris Gotterup, United States 35-37—72
Ben Griffin, United States 37-35—72
Max Homa, United States 35-37—72
Brooks Koepka, United States 36-36—72
Hideki Matsuyama, Japan 37-35—72
Matthew McCarty, United States 36-36—72
Kristoffer Reitan, Norway 36-36—72
Adam Scott, Australia 38-34—72
Jordan Spieth, United States 34-38—72
Sam Stevens, United States 36-36—72
Justin Thomas, United States 34-38—72
Akshay Bhatia, United States 34-39—73
Harris English, United States 38-35—73
Russell Henley, United States 36-37—73
Dustin Johnson, United States 36-37—73
Jake Knapp, United States 35-38—73
Sepp Straka, Austria 35-38—73
Cameron Young, United States 40-33—73
Ludvig Aberg, Sweden 35-39—74
Ethan Fang, United States 36-38—74
Matt Fitzpatrick, England 38-36—74
Tyrrell Hatton, England 38-36—74
Collin Morikawa, United States 38-36—74
Jose Maria Olazabal, Spain 34-40—74
Cameron Smith, Australia 36-38—74
J.J. Spaun, United States 37-37—74
Corey Conners, Canada 36-39—75
Viktor Hovland, Norway 39-36—75
Zach Johnson, United States 36-39—75
Michael Kim, United States 37-38—75
Si Woo Kim, South Korea 37-38—75
Tom McKibbin, Northern Ireland 36-39—75
Andrew Novak, United States 37-38—75
Charl Schwartzel, South Africa 37-38—75
Daniel Berger, United States 37-39—76
Bryson DeChambeau, United States 36-40—76
Jackson Herrington, United States 39-37—76
Nicolai Hojgaard, Denmark 36-40—76
Sungjae Im, South Korea 38-38—76
John Keefer, United States 38-38—76
Marco Penge, England 41-35—76
Bubba Watson, United States 41-35—76
Danny Willett, England 37-39—76
Patrick Cantlay, United States 38-39—77
Ryan Fox, New Zealand 41-36—77
Harry Hall, England 37-40—77
Mason Howell, United States 39-38—77
Casey Jarvis, South Africa 38-39—77
Maverick McNealy, United States 40-37—77
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Denmark 38-39—77
Alex Noren, Sweden 37-40—77
Fred Couples, United States 34-44—78
Rasmus Hojgaard, Denmark 37-41—78
Min Woo Lee, Australia 39-39—78
Jon Rahm, Spain 40-38—78
Angel Cabrera, Argentina 40-39—79
Nicolas Echavarria, Colombia 37-42—79
Max Greyserman, United States 38-41—79
Brian Harman, United States 39-40—79
Vijay Singh, Fiji 38-41—79
Fifa Laopakdee, Thailand 40-40—80
Robert MacIntyre, Scotland 39-41—80
Carlos Ortiz, Mexico 43-37—80
Sami Valimaki, Finland 37-43—80
Brandon Holtz, United States 40-41—81
Mateo Pulcini, Argentina 39-42—81
Mike Weir, Canada 41-40—81
Davis Riley, United States 42-40—82
Naoyuki Kataoka, Japan 38-46—84
Aldrich Potgieter, South Africa 44-40—84

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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