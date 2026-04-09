Masters Prediction Market Promo Codes: Use Bonuses for Golf Predictions at Augusta

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Buy and sell contracts during the first major of the year after using these Masters prediction market promo codes. We have made it easy for golf fans by gathering the welcome bonuses on Kalshi, Polymarket, Novig, ProphetX and OG.com.









Follow the links below to redeem over $250 in bonuses. Use this to predict which golfer will win the green jacket and other outcomes at Augusta. For example, there are markets for matchups, a hole-in-one, the lowest round scores and much more.

Get Over $250 in Bonuses with Masters Prediction Market Promo Codes

Masters prediction market promo codes can be used in all 50 states. It’s different from sportsbook apps since you are facing other customers instead of the house.

The top golfers in the PGA are playing the opening round at Augusta National Golf Club on Thursday. Rory McIlroy is the defending champ after accomplishing the career grand slam last year. Other key contenders include Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, Ludvig Aberg and Matt Fitzpatrick.

Kalshi Promo Code Releases $10 Bonus

Create an account with the Kalshi promo code WTOP to redeem a $10 sign-up bonus. You can use this to buy contracts for any golfer to win the Masters.

For example, if Scheffler has a 14% chance of winning, you can buy 100 contracts for around $14. If he ends up securing the green jacket, you’ll receive a $100 payout.

Polymarket Promo Unlocks $20 Welcome Bonus







Grab a $20 bonus by signing up with the Polymarket promo. Simply register and make a deposit of $20 or more to receive the reward.

After placing bids on Thursday, follow along with the action at Augusta to find chances to sell and make a profit.

Novig Promo Code: Use $100 Discount







Your first purchase after applying the Novig promo code will have a 10% discount. This means your opening order will be up to $100 off the original price, giving you a shot at more winnings.

In addition, you’ll get Novig Coins that can be used to make trades in free mode. This is a great way to practice and make more trades without spending money. Check every day for other promotions and free contests, such as golf parlay boosts.

ProphetX Promo Activates $25 Deposit Match







New customers who sign up with the ProphetX promo will get a 100% deposit match. Gain up to a $25 bonus for a wide variety of Masters markets.

It also has a special offer this weekend. Opt-in to “Masters of My Domain” and make a play of $50 or more. You will be entered to win a $1,000 golf prize of your choice. Pick a golf round, new golf club or gift card.

OG.com Promo: Collect $100 in Bonuses







Complete the following steps to secure a $100 bonus with the OG.com promo. This prediction market app is owned and operated by Crypto.com

Verify your email address: $5 Verify your phone number: $10 Complete ID verification: $15 Make your first deposit (min. $10): $20 Make your first trade (min. $10): $50

If you use all these prediction promo codes for the Masters, you’ll be in great shape for making picks on Scheffler, McIlroy and other golfers over the weekend.