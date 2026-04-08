Masters Prediction Market Promo Codes: Get Trading Bonuses for Top Golfers at Augusta

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services It’s time for the first major of the year at Augusta National Golf Club. If you are wanting to build your bankroll for the tournament, there are multiple Masters prediction market promo codes. We have made it easy by listing the new user offers available on Kalshi, Novig, Polymarket, ProphetX and OG.com.









Last year, Rory McIlroy was able to complete the career grand slam and secure his first green jacket. On Kalshi, he has the fourth best chance of repeating. He trails Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau. Sign up with the following Masters prediction market promo codes to buy contracts on which golfer you think will win the major.

Best Masters Prediction Market Promo Codes for Golf Fans

Instead of using a sportsbook, golf fans can use prediction markets for the 2026 Masters. Since you are going up against other customers instead of the house, these are accessible in all 50 states.

Grab $10 Welcome Bonus on Kalshi

Register with the Kalshi promo code WTOP to lock-in a $20 bonus for making trades on the Masters. In addition to the winner, you can buy contracts for a variety of markets.

For example, predict whether there will be a hole in one or a playoff. There are other options for the tournament winner’s nationality, finishing positions and golfers to make the cut.

Novig Promo Code Unlocks 10% Discount Up to $100







This prediction market app sticks to sports, and it provides daily parlay boosts. But first, sign up through the links above to use the Novig promo code WTOP and score a 10% discount. Your first purchase will be up to $100 off the standard price.

Plus, you’ll receive Novig Coins. These can be used for trading in free mode, which is a great way to stay in the action without spending more money.

Polymarket Promo Releases $20 Sign-Up Bonus







Scheffler leads on Polymarket with a 14% chance to win the Masters. This means 100 contracts will cost around $14, and a win for Scheffler will result in a $100 payout. You can make a similar purchase after signing up with the Polymarket promo code WTOP. Simply make a $20 deposit to release the reward.

Be sure to follow along with the percentages during the Masters to find chances to sell and secure a profit.

ProphetX Promo: Get 100% Deposit Match Up to $25







Another bonus is waiting on ProphetX. New customers who register will get a 100% deposit match up to $25.

It also has provided golf fans with a special offer for the highly anticipated tournament. Trade $50 or more in Prophet Cash to be auto entered for a $1,000 golf prize of your choice. Winners will get to pick a round of golf, new golf club or gift card.

Earn $100 Bonus with the OG.com Promo







Lastly, we have the prediction market app operated by Crypto.com. Register with the OG.com promo and score up to a $100 bonus by accomplishing the following tasks:

Verify your email address: $5

Verify your phone number: $10

Complete ID verification: $15

Make your first deposit (min. $10 within 24 hours of ID verification): $20

Make your first trade (min. $10 in total open orders within 7 days of account verification): $50

If you use these Masters prediction market promo codes, you’ll have over $250 in bonuses for the rounds at Augusta.