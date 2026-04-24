Martínez hits 2 homers as Guardians rough up Scherzer and beat Blue Jays 8-6

TORONTO (AP) — Angel Martínez went deep twice for his first career multi-homer game, Daniel Schneemann added the first leadoff…

TORONTO (AP) — Angel Martínez went deep twice for his first career multi-homer game, Daniel Schneemann added the first leadoff homer of his career and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Toronto Blue Jays 8-6 on Friday night.

All three home runs came off Toronto’s Max Scherzer (1-3), who allowed seven runs and six hits in 2 1/3 innings, his fourth straight winless outing. It’s the third time in five starts this season that Scherzer has failed to complete three innings.

Guardians right-hander Gavin Williams (4-1) allowed six runs and seven hits in six innings for his fourth win in five starts. He walked two and struck out four.

Hunter Gaddis pitched the seventh, Erik Sabrowski worked the eighth and Cade Smith finished for his sixth save in eight chances.

Martínez capped a five-run first inning with his fourth homer of the season, then chased Scherzer with a one-out drive in the third.

On his second homer, Martínez fouled off the first seven pitches before taking three straight balls, then connected on the 11th pitch of the at-bat.

Martínez struck out in his final two plate appearances, but finished 2 for 4 with four RBIs. It’s his second four-RBI game this season and the third of his career.

Kazuma Okamota and Jesús Sánchez hit solo home runs for Toronto, but the Blue Jays couldn’t overcome Scherzer’s rough start.

Sánchez homered in the first, his third. Okamoto hit a 430-foot drive into the second deck in center in the second, his fourth.

Blue Jays outfielder Nathan Lukes exited in the first inning because of a sore left hamstring. Lukes hit a leadoff double, but walked off following a brief conversation with the trainer and manager John Schneider.

Up next

Blue Jays RHP Kevin Gausman (1-1, 2.54 ERA) is expected to start Saturday against Guardians LHP Joey Cantillo (1-0, 3.20).

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