Burleson, Winn spark Cardinals to 4-2 victory over Royals in Game 2 of I-70 series

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Alec Burleson drove in two runs and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Kansas City Royals…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Alec Burleson drove in two runs and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Kansas City Royals 4-2 on Saturday in the second game of the annual I-70 series, much to the delight of some boisterous and shirtless fans in the right-field seats.

The game was delayed by rain at the start by 46 minutes.

Kyle Leahy (5-3) pitched six innings in his first career start against the Royals. He allowed one run on five hits. George Soriano got his second save despite giving up a leadoff homer to Jac Caglianone in the ninth.

Noah Cameron (2-3) worked six innings, giving up three runs on five hits.

The Stephen F. Austin club baseball team attended Friday’s game and caused a sensation by the players took off their shirts and waved them like a helicopter. The team returned in the fourth inning Saturday after winning a game earlier in the National Club Baseball Division II World Series in nearby Alton, Illinois.

St. Louis has won four of its five games. Since Interleague play began in 1997, the Cardinals are 81-55 against Kansas City.

The Royals have lost six in a row. Kansas City has lost 17 of its first 23 road games, the second-worst mark in the majors.

Burleson’s two-out RBI single in the eighth extended the lead to 4-1.

Thomas Saggese ended his 0-for-30 slump that was the longest active hitless streak in MLB with a leadoff single in the fifth inning. He scored on a fielder’s choice by sliding safely at home. A sacrifice fly by Masyn Winn then gave St. Louis a 3-1 lead.

The Royals tied it at 1-1 in the fifth. Maikel Garcia hit a one-out double and scored on Vinnie Pasquantino’s two-out single to center.

St. Louis went up 1-0 in the first on a sacrifice fly by Burleson.

Up next

The rivalry weekend series wraps up Sunday with Royals RHP Stephen Kolak (1-0, 6.75 ERA) set to start against RHP Andre Pallante (4-3, 4.46).

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