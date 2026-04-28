Marlins take 3-game losing streak into matchup with the Dodgers

Miami Marlins (13-16, second in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (20-9, first in the NL West) Los Angeles;…

Miami Marlins (13-16, second in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (20-9, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Janson Junk (1-2, 3.67 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 17 strikeouts); Dodgers: Shohei Ohtani (2-0, 0.38 ERA, 0.75 WHIP, 25 strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers -301, Marlins +240; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins are looking to end a three-game skid with a win against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Los Angeles is 20-9 overall and 12-4 at home. The Dodgers have gone 9-4 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Miami is 13-16 overall and 3-10 on the road. The Marlins are 9-3 in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams meet Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andy Pages has a .327 batting average to lead the Dodgers, and has seven doubles and five home runs. Max Muncy is 15 for 35 with five home runs and seven RBIs over the past 10 games.

Liam Hicks has three doubles and six home runs for the Marlins. Otto Lopez is 12 for 42 with two doubles, a triple and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 5-5, .257 batting average, 3.66 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Marlins: 4-6, .241 batting average, 3.98 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Landon Knack: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kike Hernandez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bobby Miller: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tommy Edman: 10-Day IL (ankle), Edwin Diaz: 15-Day IL (elbow), Blake Snell: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mookie Betts: 10-Day IL (back), Ben Casparius: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Marlins: Ronny Henriquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adam Mazur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Griffin Conine: 10-Day IL (hamstring)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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