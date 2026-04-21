Marlins play the Cardinals leading series 1-0

St. Louis Cardinals (13-9, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Miami Marlins (11-12, second in the NL East) Miami; Tuesday,…

St. Louis Cardinals (13-9, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Miami Marlins (11-12, second in the NL East)

Miami; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Dustin May (2-2, 6.98 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 15 strikeouts); Marlins: Chris Paddack (0-3, 5.59 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)

LINE: Marlins -118, Cardinals -101; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins play the St. Louis Cardinals with a 1-0 series lead.

Miami has a 9-5 record at home and an 11-12 record overall. The Marlins have a 10-3 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

St. Louis is 13-9 overall and 6-4 in road games. The Cardinals have a 5-3 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams meet Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Liam Hicks has three doubles and four home runs for the Marlins. Otto Lopez is 13 for 38 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games.

Jordan Walker has four doubles and eight home runs while hitting .306 for the Cardinals. Alec Burleson is 11 for 42 with three doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 3-7, .235 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Cardinals: 6-4, .235 batting average, 4.75 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Esteury Ruiz: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ronny Henriquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christopher Morel: 10-Day IL (oblique), Adam Mazur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Griffin Conine: 10-Day IL (hamstring)

Cardinals: Hunter Dobbins: 15-Day IL (knee), Matt Pushard: 15-Day IL (knee), Lars Nootbaar: 60-Day IL (heels)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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