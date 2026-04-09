Marlins closer Pete Fairbanks returns after missing 3 games for child’s birth

MIAMI (AP) — Pete Fairbanks is back with the Miami Marlins after the reliever was away from the team for…

MIAMI (AP) — Pete Fairbanks is back with the Miami Marlins after the reliever was away from the team for a few days for the birth of his child.

The veteran right-hander missed the first three games of Miami’s home series against the Cincinnati Reds but was available for Thursday’s finale.

Fairbanks, who has recorded two saves this season, pitched the first inning of the Marlins’ finale against the Yankees on April 5 before leaving Yankee Stadium to be with his wife Lydia, who was scheduled to have labor induced on Monday morning.

Fairbanks threw a 27-pitch first inning, allowing three hits and a home run.

In a corresponding move Thursday, the Marlins optioned RHP Ryan Gusto to Triple-A Jacksonville.

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