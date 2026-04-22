Marlins and Cardinals meet, winner secures 3-game series

St. Louis Cardinals (14-9, third in the NL Central) vs. Miami Marlins (11-13, second in the NL East) Miami; Wednesday,…

St. Louis Cardinals (14-9, third in the NL Central) vs. Miami Marlins (11-13, second in the NL East)

Miami; Wednesday, 12:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Kyle Leahy (2-2, 5.21 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 13 strikeouts); Marlins: Janson Junk (0-2, 4.50 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

LINE: Marlins -134, Cardinals +113; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Miami Marlins and the St. Louis Cardinals are looking for a series win with a victory on Wednesday.

Miami has an 11-13 record overall and a 9-6 record at home. Marlins hitters have a collective .331 on-base percentage, the eighth-best percentage in the majors.

St. Louis has a 14-9 record overall and a 7-4 record in road games. The Cardinals are 7-0 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams meet Wednesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Otto Lopez has five doubles, two triples, three home runs and 11 RBIs for the Marlins. Agustin Ramirez is 7 for 37 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Jordan Walker leads the Cardinals with eight home runs while slugging .607. Alec Burleson is 13 for 41 with four doubles, two home runs and seven RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 3-7, .249 batting average, 4.86 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Cardinals: 6-4, .237 batting average, 4.95 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Esteury Ruiz: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ronny Henriquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christopher Morel: 10-Day IL (oblique), Adam Mazur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Griffin Conine: 10-Day IL (hamstring)

Cardinals: Hunter Dobbins: 15-Day IL (knee), Matt Pushard: 15-Day IL (knee), Lars Nootbaar: 60-Day IL (heels)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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