Marco Reus scores twice to rally Galaxy to 2-1 victory over Real Salt Lake

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Marco Reus scored two goals, the second one on a penalty kick in the 85th minute…

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Marco Reus scored two goals, the second one on a penalty kick in the 85th minute to rally the Los Angeles Galaxy to a 2-1 victory over Real Salt Lake on Sunday.

Reus scored from 21 yards out off a free kick to give the Galaxy a 1-0 lead in the 9th minute. The kick was awarded after Gabriel Pec was fouled by Real Salt Lake midfielder Stijn Spierings.

Galaxy goalkeeper JT Marcinkowski was charged with an own goal in the final minute of stoppage time, tying it 1-1 at halftime. The ball deflected off the post and into the net when he dove to make a save on Zavier Gozo’s shot.

Reus scored the winner on a PK after a foul on Sam Junqua for shoving Elijah Wynder in the back on a corner kick. It was the fourth goal this season for Reus and his 10th in 37 career appearances.

Marcinkowski saved nine shots for Los Angeles (3-4-3).

Rafael Cabral totaled four saves for Real Salt Lake (5-3-1).

Real Salt Lake went 5-0-1 in a six-match stretch before losing 2-0 to visiting Inter Miami on Wednesday. The club falls to 1-2-1 on the road.

The Galaxy were coming off a 1-1-1 road trip and improve to 2-2-1 at home.

Up next

Los Angeles: Hosts the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday.

Real Salt Lake: Hosts the Portland Timbers on Saturday.

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