Maple Leafs host the Stars after Nylander’s 2-goal game

Dallas Stars (48-20-12, in the Central Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (32-34-14, in the Atlantic Division) Toronto; Monday, 7:30 p.m.…

Dallas Stars (48-20-12, in the Central Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (32-34-14, in the Atlantic Division)

Toronto; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs host the Dallas Stars after William Nylander scored two goals in the Maple Leafs’ 6-2 loss to the Florida Panthers.

Toronto has gone 18-14-8 in home games and 32-34-14 overall. The Maple Leafs have a -40 scoring differential, with 246 total goals scored and 286 given up.

Dallas has gone 22-9-8 in road games and 48-20-12 overall. The Stars have a +50 scoring differential, with 264 total goals scored and 214 given up.

The teams play Monday for the second time this season. The Stars won 5-1 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew Knies has 23 goals and 40 assists for the Maple Leafs. John Tavares has six goals and eight assists over the past 10 games.

Wyatt Johnston has 44 goals and 41 assists for the Stars. Jason Robertson has scored six goals and added six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 3-6-1, averaging 2.8 goals, four assists, 4.9 penalties and 14.4 penalty minutes while giving up 4.1 goals per game.

Stars: 5-4-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.1 assists, 4.3 penalties and 10 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: Anthony Stolarz: out for season (lower body), Dakota Joshua: out for season (upper body), Brandon Carlo: out (lower body), Chris Tanev: out for season (abdomen), Auston Matthews: out for season (knee).

Stars: Sam Steel: out (hip), Nils Lundkvist: day to day (illness), Miro Heiskanen: out (lower body), Michael Bunting: out (lower body), Nathan Bastian: out (hand), Radek Faksa: day to day (upper-body), Roope Hintz: out (lower body), Tyler Seguin: out for season (acl).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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