Man City star Rodri to undergo tests on groin injury sustained against Arsenal

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City midfielder Rodri sustained a groin injury in the 2-1 win over Arsenal in the…

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City midfielder Rodri sustained a groin injury in the 2-1 win over Arsenal in the Premier League, manager Pep Guardiola said.

The Spain international came off in the 88th minute.

“We’ll make a test tonight,” Guardiola said Sunday.

Rodri has returned to his best form in recent weeks after regaining his full sharpness after ACL and groin injuries.

Rodri’s absence would be a blow to second-placed City’s title hopes. The team is three points behind Arsenal but has a game in hand.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.