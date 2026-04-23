Mammoth and Golden Knights tied 1-1 heading to game 3

Vegas Golden Knights (39-26-17, in the Pacific Division) vs. Utah Mammoth (43-33-6, in the Central Division) Salt Lake City; Friday,…

Vegas Golden Knights (39-26-17, in the Pacific Division) vs. Utah Mammoth (43-33-6, in the Central Division)

Salt Lake City; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

LINE: Golden Knights -111, Mammoth -108; over/under is 6

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Series tied 1-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Utah Mammoth and the Vegas Golden Knights are in a 1-1 series tie in the first round of the NHL Playoffs. The teams meet Tuesday for the sixth time this season. The Mammoth won 3-2 in the last meeting.

Utah has a 43-33-6 record overall and a 22-16-3 record in home games. The Mammoth are 20-10-1 in games they convert at least one power play.

Vegas has a 39-26-17 record overall and a 19-14-8 record in road games. The Golden Knights have given up 242 goals while scoring 264 for a +22 scoring differential.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Schmaltz has 33 goals and 40 assists for the Mammoth. Logan Cooley has six goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

Jack Eichel has 27 goals and 63 assists for the Golden Knights. Mark Stone has scored seven goals and added four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mammoth: 6-4-0, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.4 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Golden Knights: 8-1-1, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.6 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

INJURIES: Mammoth: Barrett Hayton: out (upper-body).

Golden Knights: William Karlsson: out (lower body).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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