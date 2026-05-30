Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Claim $10 Spurs-Thunder Game 7 Trading Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services When you use the Kalshi promo code WTOP to create a new account, you will be able to take a $10 bonus offer and trade it on the best prediction markets for Saturday’s full MLB slate with games like Dodgers-Phillies along with Game 7 matchup between the Spurs and Thunder. Click here to sign up for this offer.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: $10 Bonus Offer

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New Kalshi User Offer $10 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Promotion Verified May 30th, 2026

Offer Overview and Details

With the San Antonio Spurs set to take on the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center, eligible fans can capitalize on prediction markets using a structured welcome offer. Exclusively available for new Kalshi customers, this promotion grants a $10 sign-up bonus that can be applied directly to this NBA postseason matchup.

To claim the offer, new Kalshi customers must make a first-time deposit of at least $1. The $10 bonus is then unlocked after the user executes $10 in cumulative trades on Kalshi’s prediction markets. Kalshi operates legally across all 50 states, ensuring fans nationwide can participate, provided they are at least 18 years of age.

Use Kalshi NBA Promo On Spurs vs. Thunder Game 7

Team Probability Oklahoma City Thunder 58% San Antonio Spurs 42%

If you are applying your Kalshi promo to trade on today’s outright winner, a $10 trade on the favored Oklahoma City Thunder yields a marginal profit in comparison to if you trade on the San Antonio Spurs and they pull off the upset.

While probabilities favor Oklahoma City, the underlying statistics from the current postseason highlight San Antonio as a highly competitive underdog. The Spurs boast an impressive 11.6 Net Rating in the playoffs, comfortably outpacing the Thunder’s 8.6 mark. Furthermore, San Antonio has dominated the glass during their postseason run, grabbing 52.8% of available rebounds (Total Rebound Percentage) compared to Oklahoma City’s 49.7%. Based on these metrics, the Spurs present a logical, data-backed value opportunity in the prediction markets.

Saturday’s MLB Slate: Additional Markets

Beyond the NBA hardwood, prediction market traders can also turn their attention to the diamond. Saturday’s MLB schedule features several high-profile matchups, including the New York Yankees taking on the Athletics, a classic NL Central rivalry between the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals, and a heavyweight showdown featuring the Philadelphia Phillies and the Los Angeles Dodgers. Once your bonus is unlocked, these baseball markets offer additional data-driven avenues to find an edge.

Activate The Kalshi Promo Code WTOP Offer

If you are ready to get started before the Spurs and Thunder tip-off, claiming this welcome offer is a straightforward process. Follow these step-by-step instructions to secure your $10 sign-up bonus:

Create an Account: Register here by providing standard personal information, including your name, email address, and date of birth. Verify Your Identity: Provide the required proof of identification to ensure compliance with platform regulations. Enter the Promo Code: Input the promo code WTOP during registration to lock in your eligibility. Make a Deposit: Fund your account with a first-time deposit of at least $1. Start Trading: Execute $10 worth of trades on Kalshi’s prediction markets.

You do not have to execute a single trade worth $10 to qualify. Any combination of smaller trades that sums to a cumulative $10 volume will satisfy the requirement. Once you hit that threshold, your $10 sign-up bonus will be activated and available in your account, ready to be deployed across the NBA playoffs and beyond.