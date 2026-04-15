MacKinnon’s all-business season means leading NHL in goals, Hart Trophy chase and occasional smile

DENVER (AP) — There are plenty of reasons for Nathan MacKinnon to smile over one of the finest seasons for…

DENVER (AP) — There are plenty of reasons for Nathan MacKinnon to smile over one of the finest seasons for him and for the Colorado Avalanche. Actually getting the all-business center to break into a grin, well, that can prove challenging — even for teammates.

“Yeah, I can,” Logan O’Connor said with a smile about making his hard-charging, fast-flying fellow forward smile. “A little bit.”

MacKinnon’s intensity burns red hot on the ice. He’s been on-point, too, in scoring a career-best 53 goals with one game to go before the playoffs and is in line to capture the Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy for the first time as the league’s highest goal producer. MacKinnon’s also among the favorites to take home his second Hart Trophy in three seasons as the league’s MVP.

His lighter does show through.

Like after goals, especially Tuesday night at Calgary when his empty-netter resulted in an assist for Martin Necas and gave Necas his first 100-point season (MacKinnon rushed toward Necas for a celebratory embrace).

Or when MacKinnon talks about winning streaks (“winning is fun,” he recently quipped). Or that scene earlier this month when Dallas captain Jamie Benn was trying to get under MacKinnon’s skin with a few pushes. MacKinnon proceeded to touch the cheek of Benn with his glove, drawing a grin from Benn (“Just saying hi,” Benn commented).

Teammates can bring out MacKinnon’s playful side by making fun of something. Warning: Tread carefully.

“I don’t know if I’d necessarily tell you guys (the media) to do that,” said O’Connor, whose team finishes the regular season Thursday against Seattle. “You can keep it pretty light with him. Obviously, that intense personality makes him a remarkable player.”

The 30-year-old MacKinnon has turned in the second 50-goal season of his career, joining Hall of Famers Joe Sakic and Michel Goulet as the only players in Quebec/Colorado history to reach the milestone multiple times. He’s also recorded three or more points in a game on 20 occasions this season. That beats the franchise record of 19 held by Peter Stastny (1982-83) and Sakic (2000-01).

“We’re spoiled getting to see him on an everyday basis,” captain Gabriel Landeskog said of MacKinnon, who also has 74 assists for 127 points (he trails points leader Connor McDavid by seven). “He’s one of the top players in the league every single year. Look at the way he impacts the game on a nightly basis. We’re grateful to have him.”

But can Landeskog make the MacKinnon laugh?

“Yeah, I can,” Landeskog chuckled. “He just seems so serious. You just don’t know what buttons to push. I’ve known him long enough to know when to push those buttons and what buttons to push. I don’t think necessarily he’s always going to be the bubbly guy in front of the media, but I can make him laugh plenty.”

Behind MacKinnon’s goal-scoring prowess, the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Avalanche have notched 119 points, which matches their most points in a season. That last time they had that many was 2021-22 when they hoisted the Stanley Cup.

Defenseman Josh Manson described MacKinnon’s drive as similar to the one that motivated the late Kobe Bryant toward greatness. Bryant captured five NBA titles, while MacKinnon has one Cup so far.

“He’s always looking for little edges to get him better,” Manson said. “Always looking to fine-tune his game. He doesn’t get caught too much in a pattern of repetition. He’s always trying to move himself forward, which I think is the mark of a true, excellent player.”

MacKinnon, the No. 1 pick in 2013, has been a pillar of consistency in recording at least 111 points in each of the last four seasons. He had 51 goals and 89 assists in 2023-24 when he won the Hart Trophy.

“That’s kind of where he’s gotten his production to over the last handful of seasons,” Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said. “There’s no one thing in his game where I’m like, ’OK, this is a big jump from last year and the way he’s producing on offense.’”

His fierce play also motivates teammates.

“I don’t get complacent with the fact I get to play with a guy like that,” said defenseman Cale Makar, who paired with MacKinnon to earn silver for Canada at the Milan Cortina Games.

Brock Nelson grinned when posed with the question of what was more difficult: Scoring an NHL goal or getting MacKinnon to smile?

“Might depend upon the day,” Nelson said. “I feel like Nate gets a funny kind of rep just for being hard and intimidating, which, you know, he is and that’s awesome because he’s the ultimate competitor and wants to win. He makes guys want to be better. Behind the scenes, he’s smiling. He’ll have a good time. But when it’s business time, it’s time to work.”

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