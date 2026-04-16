Lyon needs the best of Endrick as Ligue 1 race for a Champions League place heats up

PARIS (AP) — Endrick gets a chance to shine on the big stage when Lyon travels to play Ligue 1…

PARIS (AP) — Endrick gets a chance to shine on the big stage when Lyon travels to play Ligue 1 leader Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday.

The 19-year-old Brazil forward found some form last weekend after several mediocre performances and criticism from his coach Paulo Fonseca. He set up one goal and had a part in another as Lyon snapped a nine-game winless run overall and reignited its bid to qualify directly for the Champions League.

The top three qualify directly and Endrick’s form will be crucial. Lyon is fifth with just five games remaining.

After scoring five goals in his first five games on loan from Real Madrid, Endrick has managed only one in the past 10. With the World Cup looming he will be keen to make Brazil’s squad, and a big game against PSG will help.

Key matchups

Second-placed Lens trails PSG by four points, having played a game more, and needs maximum points at home to Toulouse on Friday.

Third-placed Lille hosts struggling Nice after fourth-placed Marseille goes to Lorient on Saturday.

Rennes and Monaco are just behind Lyon and both play on Sunday: Monaco hosts Auxerre and Rennes faces a tough-looking match at Strasbourg.

Players to watch

PSG goalkeeper Matvei Safonov stood out in the win at Liverpool on Tuesday.

Teammate Ousmane Dembélé is peaking at the right time and the Ballon d’Or winner’s two clinical strikes against Liverpool took him to 16 goals despite an injury-hit season.

Monaco striker Folarin Balogun looks to add to his 17 goals overall this season. The mobile American forward has also been leading the line well with his link-up play.

Out of action

PSG is likely to rest left back Nuno Mendes and forward Désiré Doué after both picked up minor injuries against Liverpool.

Mendes came off with a right thigh issue and Doué hurt his right knee after tumbling into the advertising boards following a touchline tangle with Dominik Szoboszlai.

Lyon is likely to be without goal-scoring midfielder Pavel Šulc.

Off the field

Marseille’s new president Stéphane Richard vows to bring a period of much-needed stability to the inconsistent club.

He was appointed after Marseille parted ways with Pablo Longoria last month on the back of coach Roberto De Zerbi’s departure. Marseille has not won a trophy since 2012 and went out of the Champions League group stage this season.

“Marseille has absolutely everything it takes to be among the top 20 European clubs,” Richard told RTL radio in a recent interview. “There has been too much instability at this club in recent years, between the coaches and even the squad itself.”

Longoria’s tenure was marked by a heavy turnover of players bought and sold.

“It’s incredibly difficult to get a team playing well when a third or half of the squad changes every year,” Richard said, without naming Longoria. “It’s practically impossible. I think the first thing this club needs is a certain stability.” ___

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